Chasing after supplements and gym equipment? Coach simplifies the basics of fitness: ‘Protein, strength training, fibre’

With fitness advice coming at you from every direction, it can feel like you need to try every new supplement, buy the latest equipment or follow every viral workout to reach your goals. But do you really need to chase every fitness trend to make progress? Not necessarily. Instead, focusing on getting the basics right and building habits you can stick to may get you further.

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Also Read | Coach Raj Ganpath weighs in on 3 fitness rules people tend to make a big deal out of: ‘I don't think it really matters’

Chennai-based fitness coach Raj Ganpath, who has more than 18 years of experience, is the founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy, is breaking down three basic requirements for fitness and why getting the fundamentals right can matter more than chasing complicated trends.

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{{^usCountry}} In an Instagram video shared on September 18, the fitness coach highlights, “Protein, strength training, and fibre: these are the three most hyped up trends in fitness today. Now, I'm going to simplify this for you by telling you one thing in each of these that you can do that will give you 90 percent of the benefits.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an Instagram video shared on September 18, the fitness coach highlights, “Protein, strength training, and fibre: these are the three most hyped up trends in fitness today. Now, I'm going to simplify this for you by telling you one thing in each of these that you can do that will give you 90 percent of the benefits.” {{/usCountry}}

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Protein

Protein is a key building block of fitness, playing an important role in building and maintaining muscle while also supporting satiety and helping manage cravings and overeating. However, prioritising protein does not mean every food you eat needs to be fortified with it.

Raj explains, “You need about one to 1.5 grams of protein per kilo of body weight every day, and that's important. But do you have to start eating protein biscuits, protein powders, protein bars? No. The one single thing that will make the biggest difference for you is to build a protein eating habit. That means in every meal – breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack, doesn't matter – make sure there is some form of protein. Once you build this habit, everything else will fall in place.”

Strength training

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Strength training can help build and maintain muscle mass, support bone strength, and improve metabolic and glucose control. But getting these benefits does not require a fancy gym membership or the latest equipment. What matters more is showing up consistently and progressively challenging your muscles.

Raj highlights, “The best equipment, the best gym, the best coach – none of this is important. What you need to do is to show up at your gym regularly, two to three times every week, and do these five movements: some form of squat, some form of hinge, some form of push, some form of pull, and some form of carry. That's it. Do this consistently and you will get all the benefits of strength training.”

Fibre

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Fibre is an important part of a balanced diet, helping slow the absorption of glucose into the bloodstream, support gut health and keep you feeling fuller for longer. However, just like with protein, meeting your fibre needs does not necessarily mean reaching for supplements or loading up on fibre-fortified foods. Raj recommends prioritising whole foods instead.

The fitness coach explains, “The one thing that you need to do: build a habit of eating vegetables and fruits in every meal. Just like protein – breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack, doesn't matter. Whenever you eat, make sure there is some form of vegetables or some kind of fruit on your plate. Just doing this will make sure you get sufficient fibre and all the benefits of fibre.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Raj Ganpath is a Chennai-based fitness and nutrition coach, entrepreneur and mentor with over 18 years of experience. He is the founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and the author of Simple, Not Easy. Known for simplifying complex fitness and nutrition concepts, Raj helps people build practical, sustainable habits that support long-term health and weight loss.