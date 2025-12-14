Chennai urologist shares why you get a ‘sudden urge to pee when stressed or anxious’

Feeling the sudden urge to urinate when stressed or anxious is a common experience, yet most people don’t know why it happens. Stress and anxiety can directly affect how your bladder functions, causing it to tighten or signal the brain more frequently. Dr Sandeep Bafna, urologist at Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road in Chennai, explains the science behind this phenomenon, why it occurs, and what steps you can take to manage these sudden urges and maintain bladder health. (Also read: Endocrinologist shares how to lower your blood sugar without changing your meals ) Dr. Bafna explains that stress and anxiety can affect bladder function, causing urgent urges to urinate.(Freepik)

Why does stress make you sudden urge to pee

He shared in his December 9 Instagram post, “Sudden or urgent need to pee while you are stressed or anxious, it’s not in your head. It’s real,” explains Dr Sandeep. “Your bladder and brain share strong connections. Whenever your body experiences stress or anxiety, hormones are released, and these hormones can irritate your bladder, making the urge to urinate stronger and more frequent.”

What lifestyle changes can help control stress-induced bladder urges

Dr Bafna emphasises that understanding this connection can help manage the problem. “The first important step is to stay calm. Drinking small sips of water, along with meditation, yoga, and deep breathing exercises, can help reset your bladder cycle and give you better control over your bladder in the long run,” he says.

He adds a reassuring reminder for those who experience this often: “So next time it happens to you, know that it’s not your imagination, it’s science, and it can be managed with simple, mindful practices.”

