Classical music for unborn babies: Study reveals how it can impact their heartbeat

Classical music is known to soothe our hearts and minds, and make us feel better instantly. The soothing tones of classical music slows down time. However, classical music might just be more than just setting the mood right. It can actually alter the way the heart beats in an unborn baby. According to a recent study led by Claudia Lerma (National Institute of Cardiology Ignacio Chávez) and Eric Alonso Abarca-Castro (Metropolitan Autonomous University Campus Lerma), when unborn babies hear classical music, their hearts beat in different ways, and it can help in early development after they are born.

Heart rate variability in unborn babies:

The slight changes in the heartbeat of unborn babies say a lot about their developing nervous system. Heart rate pattern is a significant window into the fetal development, as the variations denote healthy development or stress, depending on the variability.

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted in 37 pregnant volunteers who demonstrated fetal heart recordings that were clear enough to be studied. Two classical pieces were chosen for the study - "The Swan" by French composer Camille Saint-Saëns and "Arpa de Oro" by Mexican composer Abundio Martínez. The music was played through specialised headphones places on the bellies of the participants, where the volume was kept at a safe level like that of a normal conversation.

Here's how classical music can impact fetal development.(Shutterstock)

The researchers observed stronger impact of classical music on the heart rate patterns of the unborn babies. Study author Claudia Lerma, from the National Institute of Cardiology Ignacio Chávez, in a statement said, “Overall, we discovered that exposure to music resulted in more stable and predictable fetal heart rate patterns.”

Co-author Eric Alonso Abarca-Castro, from the Metropolitan Autonomous University Campus Lerma, explained, "The second piece appeared to have a stronger impact on some measures, indicating that it produced heart rate patterns that were more predictable and regular. Factors like rhythmic characteristics, melodic structure, or cultural familiarity may be linked to this differentiation."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.