Cleansing rules have changed: Here’s how often men and women actually need to wash their faces

Over washing the face is probably one of the most common skincare mistakes that dermats see, even among the most dedicated of skincare practitioners. Yes, cleansing is important as it gets rid of dirt, excess oil, dirt and makeup. However, when you begin over-cleansing your skin or using aggressive products, you might be causing more harm than good. Is overwashing your face damaging your skin? Here's what men and women need to know.(File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mehnaz Jahan, clinical cosmetologist and owner of Keraderm Clinic, revealed, “There is a natural protective barrier of your skin known as the skin barrier that is responsible for the condition of your complexion. It consists of skin cells and natural oils that help to fend off hydration from exiting and out harmful bacteria from entering. With over-washing, particularly if it’s with harsh scrubs or exfoliants, you wash away such protective oils. This can cause dryness, sensitivity, inflammation and even flare up of acne over time.”

Good skincare helps you protect your skin barrier and elasticity.(Shutterstock)

She shared, “I often tell my patients: what your skin needs is equilibrium and not obsession. Over-washing can confuse your skin. It may react by generating more oil to compensate for that which is being lost – and this leads to clogged pores and the outbreak of breakouts. Then some people wash even more, and the cycle repeats itself. Others are left with aggravated, tight, or red faces thinking what they did wrong when they are only trying to be “clean”.”

How frequently should one wash his or her face?

Dr Jahan answered, “Twice a day will be perfect for most people; in the morning to revitalise your skin and in the evening to get rid of all makeup. If you’ve been sweating after a workout or any outdoor activity, another gentle cleanse is okay – but only ever use a mild and pH-balanced product that will respect your epidermis’ protective outer layer.”

What to know about your skin barrier and how to protect it?(Ron Lach)

The choice of the cleanser also makes a lot of difference than we think

Dr Jahan concluded, “My recommendation for people with dry and sensitive skin would be cream or balm cleansers, while people with oily or acne-prone skin would have been better off with gel-based and mild foam cleansers. Stay away from the things that are too severe, no alcohol, no stripping sulfates, and absolutely no brutal scrubbing.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.