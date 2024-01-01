close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Health / Common gut bacteria may higher the risk of Alzheimer's disease, says research

Common gut bacteria may higher the risk of Alzheimer's disease, says research

ANI | | Posted by Krishna Priya Pallavi, Washington Dc
Jan 01, 2024 02:56 PM IST

The study opens avenues for future research, particularly exploring whether eradicating the common gut bacteria could effectively prevent Alzheimer's disease.

A common gut bacteria that is present in two-thirds of the world's population may be linked to a higher risk of Alzheimer's disease, according to new research. The study examined whether a clinically evident Helicobacter pylori (H pylori) infection raised the risk of Alzheimer's disease in individuals 50 years of age and older. It was published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association. The common illness can lead to stomach cancer, gastritis, ulcers, and indigestion.

Alzheimer's disease affects millions of people globally, with numbers expected to rise sharply as demographics shift, say researchers. (Unsplash)
Alzheimer's disease affects millions of people globally, with numbers expected to rise sharply as demographics shift, say researchers. (Unsplash)

(Also Read | What you should eat to lower your Alzheimer's disease risk, as per a study)

A group of researchers from McGill University examined the health information of more than 4 million adults in the UK who were 50 years of age or older between 1988 and 2019. It was discovered that those with a symptomatic H. pylori infection had an 11 per cent increased risk of Alzheimer's disease, the most prevalent kind of dementia.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

While the cause of Alzheimer's disease is multifaceted, the findings build upon a growing body of evidence on the potential role of infections, particularly H Pylori, in its development.

The study opens avenues for future research, particularly exploring whether eradicating this bacterium could effectively prevent Alzheimer's disease in some people.

Alzheimer's disease affects millions of people globally, with numbers expected to rise sharply as demographics shift, say researchers.

"Given the global ageing population, dementia numbers are expected to triple in the next 40 years. However, there remains a lack of effective treatment options for this disease," said Dr Paul Brassard, the study's senior author and a Professor in McGill's Department of Medicine.

"We hope the findings from this investigation will provide insight on the potential role of H pylori in dementia to inform the development of prevention strategies, such as individualized eradication programmes, to reduce infections at the population level," said Dr Brassard, a public health and preventive medicine physician at the McGill University Health Centre.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out