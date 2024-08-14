The rainy season can significantly impact children's health, leading to various illnesses if proper precautions aren't observed hence, it is essential to stay vigilant during monsoon to protect their well-being. Monsoon brings breezy relief from the sweltering heat, making it a season to cherish but it also brings heaps of challenges for parents, making it a task to ensure the safety and health of their children. Common illness during monsoon in children: Tips to ensure their safety in rainy season (File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Amar Bhise, Consultant - PICU (Paediatric Intensive Care Unit), Neonatology, Paediatrics at Motherhood Hospitals at Pune's Kharadi, shared, “During the rainy season, kids are more likely to fall ill due to environmental changes like increased humidity, moisture, and atmospheric pressure. The dampness in the air creates perfect weather for germs, viruses, and bacteria to thrive. This can increase their chances of health problems like the common cold, cough, sore throat, fever, fatigue, chest pain, skin problems, conjunctivitis, gastrointestinal issues, fungal infections, flu, malaria, dengue, chikungunya and typhoid.”

Common illness during monsoon in children

Typhoid: It is a type of infectious disease that can manifest especially during monsoon where the chance of food and water contamination is higher. Symptoms like fever ranging from mild to severe accompanied by diarrhea, headache, abdominal distress, rashes, and inflammation can be indicating the early onset of typhoid. Gastrointestinal issues: The primary culprit of gastrointestinal problems can be contaminated food and water during monsoon season. Eating food that is raw or cooked without following proper hygiene can hamper your gut health leading to diarrhea, constipation, gas, indigestion, cramps, and stomach pain. Immediately seek medical help for the timely intervention of your little ones. Dengue and malaria: Monsoon creates the perfect atmosphere for pathogens like bacteria, germs, viruses, and mosquitoes to thrive resulting in dengue and malaria. It is caused by to breeding of mosquitoes like female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes (dengue) and female Anopheles mosquitoes (malaria) in the damp atmosphere. Your child may experience symptoms like high fever, chills, fatigue, nausea, headache, body pain, jaundice, vomiting and diarrhea. Chikungunya: It is caused by mosquitoes that thrive in stale and stagnant water. These mosquitoes are often found in damp places like water tanks, drainage pipes, leftover utensils, flower pots, and tires. This lethal disease is caused by the mosquito called tiger Aedes Albopictus. This can include symptoms like pain that goes away within a few weeks, high fever, fatigue, nausea, and weakness.

Tips to ensure the safety of your little ones during monsoon

Avoid going outdoors without applying mosquito repellent all over your kid’s clothes to safeguard them from harmful mosquitoes. Encourage a healthy eating habit that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds, whole grains, lentils and legumes to strengthen their immune system. Dress your children in appropriate and lightweight fabrics like cotton to maintain ventilation and prevent them from catching cold. Advise your kids to maintain good hygiene by frequently washing hands with soap and sanitizer before eating food or after using the washroom. Keep children hydrated by encouraging them to drink at least 1 to 2 liters of water, especially during monsoon.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.