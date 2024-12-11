Consistent bedtime routine for kids is not just about discipline; study says it can do more

Healthy parenting involves ensuring that the child goes to bed at a proper time. However, maintaining a consistent bedtime routine for kids may have more impact on them, than just creating a healthy sense of discipline. A recent study led by Adwoa “Abi” Dadzie and Orfeu Buxton of Penn State University and published in the Journal of Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics stated that consistent bedtime routine can help children to have stronger emotional control and better behavioural patterns, especially in stressful situations. Also read | Why 9 hour sleep is essential for your child's overall development; Expert answers The study observed that the consistency of sleep timing had a deep impact on the social and behavioural patterns of children.(Pexels)

Self-regulation in children is an essential virtue that can help them in managing their emotions and behaviours. This can further lay the foundation for academic and social success. Previous researchers have discovered the link between healthy sleep patterns and self-regulation.

Adwoa "Abi" Dadzie, lead of the study and a doctoral student in biobehavioral health, said, "My primary research focus is on sleep with an interest in how parenting influences sleep and how that impacts child development. I am also fascinated by how positive parenting sets children up for better emotional, behavioral and psychological outcomes. Intervening early in children can lead to positive outcomes later in life. Research in these age groups allows us to learn how to implement positive sleep habits that will hopefully persist into adulthood."

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on 143 children to understand how parental interventions can impact them. Detailed data on the participants' sleeping patterns and behaviours till the age of six was collected. First-time motherhood, full-term delivery, and English proficiency were the inclusion criteria ensured in the study. The participants were randomly assigned to one of the two groups - a responsive parenting intervention group or a control group focused on home safety education.

Here's how consistent bedtime onset timings in children can influence their behaviour.(Pexels)

For a week, the children's sleep patterns including timing of sleep onset, midpoint, and offset, as well as total sleep duration and maintenance efficiency were tracked. Then the participants were assigned tasks that were designed specifically to induce frustration and observe social and anti-social behaviours.

Consistent bedtime and behavioural patterns:

The researchers observed that the consistency of sleep timing had a deep impact on the social and behavioural patterns of children. It was observed that consistent sleep onset timings had better influence on children who exhibited stronger emotional regulation, especially during frustrating situations.

