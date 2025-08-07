Cricketer Hardik Pandya shares his daily diet plan and fitness secrets at 31: ‘I wake up and have 500 ml of water’

Hardik Pandya, known not just for his cricketing prowess but also for being one of the fittest athletes in the game, recently gave fans a glimpse into his daily diet. Taking to Instagram on August 3, the all-rounder addressed a question he often gets: what does he eat in a day? He finally decided to spill the details, breaking down his meals while also revealing a few of his go-to fitness hacks. (Also read: Shweta Tiwari shares fitness secrets for toned body at 44: 'I do Pilates, little weight training but not yoga' ) Hardik Pandya finally answers the big question: What do you eat in a day?(Instagram/@hardikpandya93)

How Hardik Pandya starts his day

“I wake up in the morning and have 500 ml of water to hydrate myself, so I can head to the gym straight after,” he shared, kicking off his day with a hydration boost. For breakfast, he opts for a power-packed smoothie loaded with about 650 calories and 30 grams of protein. “I like to have sunflower seeds, oats, avocado, almonds, almond milk, and a banana, that’s a perfect breakfast for me,” he shared.

Before lunch, Hardik takes a fizzy apple cider vinegar (ACV) supplement mixed with water, a trick he uses to curb cravings and manage weight. “It’s yummy, effective, and controls my appetite,” he said, adding that as an athlete, tracking calories is a must.

What does his afternoon-to-night diet look like

His lunch is all about comfort food with a nutritious twist. He enjoys Indian staples like jeera rice, palak, and daal, which add up to around 550 calories and 24 grams of protein. Post-evening practice, Hardik fuels up with oatmeal that delivers 600 calories and 28 grams of protein, a meal he relies on for recovery and energy.

Dinner follows a similar pattern, with another round of ACV before his final meal of the day, a wholesome Asian green bowl with tofu and brown rice, which he describes as the perfect balanced meal to wrap up his day.