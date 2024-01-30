In our fast-paced world where everyone seeks quick solutions, here's some great news: the rising popularity of Daycare Surgery! This established practice in the West and Europe is gradually gaining acceptance in India. Daycare surgery: Comprehensive guide to myths and facts and all you need to know (Photo by Patty Brito on Unsplash)

Imagine getting the care you need and undergoing surgery, all within a day—now that's efficiency meeting healthcare in the most patient-friendly way!

The Essence of Daycare Surgeries

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajeev Premnath, General, Laparoscopic Surgeon and Endoscopist, Hitech Hernia Centre at Ramakrishna Hospital in Bengaluru's Jayanagar, shared, “The primary goal of daycare surgeries goes beyond same-day discharge – it's about minimizing pain, ensuring comfort, and promoting a speedier recovery. Unlike traditional surgeries that often involve extended hospital stays, daycare involves both open and laparoscopic surgeries leveraging modern techniques for faster recuperation. Patients can go home within 24 hours of admission, and being in the comforting environment of their family accelerates both physical and psychological recovery.”

Essential Insights into Daycare Surgery: What You Need to Know

Myth 1: Daycare surgery is limited to minor procedures.

Fact: Daycare surgeries encompass a variety of procedures, including major ones like hernia repair using 3D mesh devices and laparoscopic cholecystectomy.

Myth 2: Daycare surgery is solely for uncomplicated illnesses.

Fact: Daycare surgeries are capable of treating a range of medical conditions, including hernias, appendicitis, gallbladder issues, piles, anal fissures, fistulas, and other ailments.

Myth 3: Daycare surgery is restricted to specific age groups.

Fact: Daycare surgery can be appropriate for individuals across different age brackets, with eligibility determined by the specific medical condition and the patient's overall health.

Myth 4: Daycare surgery mandates a 24-hour hospital stay.

Fact: Although many patients undergoing daycare surgeries may be discharged within 24 hours, some individuals might be able to leave even earlier, contingent on the nature of the procedure and their recovery progress.

Myth 5: Daycare surgery is always painless and entirely risk-free.

Fact: While daycare surgery generally involves less pain and lower risks due to safer medications and minimally invasive techniques, the level of pain can vary, and all surgeries, including daycare procedures, carry some degree of risk.

Myth 6: Daycare surgery is consistently cheaper than inpatient surgery.

Fact: The cost of daycare surgery varies based on factors like the procedure type, facility fees, and insurance coverage, making it dependent on individual circumstances.

Myth 7: Daycare surgery centers do not have adequate medical equipment.

Fact: Daycare surgery facilities possess the essential medical tools and equipment required for safe and effective procedures.

Myth 8: Daycare surgery is unsuitable for individuals with chronic conditions.

Fact: While certain chronic conditions may impact eligibility, many patients with well-managed chronic conditions can safely undergo daycare surgery.

Myth 9: Daycare surgery centers do not maintain proper infection control.

Fact: Daycare surgery facilities strictly follow infection control measures to minimize the risk of infections.

Myth 10: Daycare surgery is exclusively for those with private health insurance.

Fact: Daycare surgery can be covered by different insurance plans, including government-sponsored programs.

A Glimpse into the Spectrum of Daycare Surgery Procedures

Ever wondered about the array of surgeries that seamlessly fit into the world of Daycare Surgery? Dr Rajeev Premnath highlighted the diverse procedures where Daycare techniques take center stage: