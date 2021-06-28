Deepika Padukone’s funny workout ‘expectation vs reality’ is all of us on Monday

From motivating us to sweat it out and aim for a killer waistline like hers to making us double down with laughter in the same breath, Deepika Padukone set us hard relating with her latest set of fitness and intimate pictures. Flaunting killer abs as she aced Yoga’s Chakrasana, Deepika made sure to peg it with a hilarious twist as she gives fitness freaks a glimpse of her “expectation vs reality” workout mode.

Taking to her social media handle, Deepika shared two pictures one from her gym studio and the other from a cosy living area. The first picture featured the Bollywood star donning a black sports bra, teamed with a pair of black tights and accessorised with a smartwatch with hair pulled back into a bun to ace the athleisure look as she nailed the backbend exercise.

The following picture features the diva in a white crop top knotted at the waist and teamed with a pair of high-waist denim jeans as she snuggled on a cushion and slept away peacefully. Deepika wittily captioned the pictures, “Expectation v/s Reality (sic)” which is basically all of us on a Monday.

In less than half an hours, the pictures set the Internet on fire and grabbed over 4 lakh likes while still going strong.

Want to give Chakrasana a try? Here are some of its benefits to motivate you:

Chakrasana gives great flexibility to the spine. Perform this only when your stomach and bowels are empty.

It not only strengthens the buttocks, abdomen, vertebral column, human back, wrist, leg and arm but also sharpens the eyesight and reduces the stress and tension in the body. This exercise is especially beneficial for asthma patients since it expands the chest and the lungs get more oxygen.

Did you exercise today?

