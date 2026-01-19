Delhi AQI above 400: Nutritionist recommends antioxidant-rich diet, explains why you should eat amla, guava
Delhi pollution: If you are staying in polluted areas, know how the right diet can help you boost your immunity naturally.
Delhi NCR's AQI has worsened once again, crossing the 400 mark and placing severe stress on overall health and well-being. With pollution rising exponentially, diet emerges as one of the important preventive measures, aiding the body to cope with the harmful effects of prolonged exposure to severely poor air quality.
ALSO READ:Gurugram pulmonologist shares 20-20-20 breathing technique to reduce pollution risk and strengthen lungs
HT Lifestyle reached out to Sonia Mehta, clinical nutritionist and founder of EverBloom, who named the antioxidant-rich diet as a preventive approach to help the body deal with pollution.
Explaining why the body comes under stress, she said, "Small particles that can penetrate deep into the respiratory system are the main culprits that cause gut-related disorders and also increase the body's oxidative stress.” Because of this stress, she recommended antioxidant rich diet, calling it practical. Foods which are packed with antioxidants promote cellular repair and immunity.
What is antioxidant rich diet?
Let's look at the properties that make this diet stand out during the pollution season. According to the nutritionist, an antioxidant-rich diet involves eating foods that provide all the essential nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals and plant compounds that are capable of neutralising free radicals. Primarily, the diet consists of fresh, wholefoods. Sonia shared that one should eat whole, fresh and colourful plant foods. She also cautioned about junk food, urging people to limit excessively refined sugars, deep-fried snacks, and highly processed foods that contribute to inflammation.
She also explained that when polluted air enters the body, it triggers the release of free radicals that damage the cells and spike inflammation. Soon, this significantly lowers the body's natural antioxidant defences, causing fatigue, skin issues, and a higher risk of illness. This is where an antioxidant diet comes in, as it neutralises this damage and supports the body's natural detox and recovery process.
What to eat?
The nutritionist reminded that building an antioxidant-rich diet does not require exotic ingredients, as plenty of antioxidant sources are easily available and accessible.
Sonia revealed the sources, “ Eat foods like amla, guava, oranges, tomatoes, and coriander, which are readily available in Indian households and support lung health, and contain high concentrations of vitamin C, polyphenols, and carotenoids.”
Next, she suggested going for dark veggies like spinach, methi, and moringa, which supply iron, chlorophyll, and polyphenols, while turmeric, ginger, garlic, and cumin provide anti-inflammatory action and support digestion, which pollution often disturbs.
Don't miss out on seasonal fruits. Sonia named a few, “Seasonal fruits, especially winter citrus and berries such as blueberries and strawberries, add both fibre and protective compounds and remain popular among younger consumers, yet local options dominate shopping baskets.”
Include healthy fat in your diet too. The nutritionist suggested almonds, walnuts, peanuts, flaxseeds, and sesame seeds, which are known for their positive effects on the body, like reducing inflammation and improving nutrient absorption.
Next, completing the diet, Sonia shared that you can add super seeds such as flaxseed or pumpkin seeds to breakfast or mid-day snacks. For traditional combinations, she recommended turmeric in warm milk, amla with honey, as well as homemade kadhas and herbal tea. Lastly, for those looking to cook simple yet healthy meals this season, the nutritionist encouraged including vegetable poha, dal with spinach, sabzis cooked lightly with spices, millet rotis, fruit bowls, sprouts, curd, and homemade soups. The focus, she emphasised, should be on fresh foods with minimal processing to support overall health.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.