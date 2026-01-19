Delhi AQI above 400: Nutritionist recommends antioxidant-rich diet, explains why you should eat amla, guava

Delhi NCR's AQI has worsened once again, crossing the 400 mark and placing severe stress on overall health and well-being. With pollution rising exponentially, diet emerges as one of the important preventive measures, aiding the body to cope with the harmful effects of prolonged exposure to severely poor air quality. Exposure to air pollution can have drastic effects. (Shutterstock.)

HT Lifestyle reached out to Sonia Mehta, clinical nutritionist and founder of EverBloom, who named the antioxidant-rich diet as a preventive approach to help the body deal with pollution.

Explaining why the body comes under stress, she said, "Small particles that can penetrate deep into the respiratory system are the main culprits that cause gut-related disorders and also increase the body's oxidative ‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌stress.” Because of this stress, she recommended antioxidant rich diet, calling it practical. Foods which are packed with antioxidants promote cellular repair and immunity.

What is antioxidant rich diet? Let's look at the properties that make this diet stand out during the pollution season. According to the nutritionist, an antioxidant-rich diet involves eating foods that provide all the essential nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals and plant compounds that are capable of neutralising free radicals. Primarily, the diet consists of fresh, wholefoods. Sonia shared that one should eat whole, fresh and colourful plant foods. She also cautioned about junk food, urging people to limit excessively refined sugars, deep-fried snacks, and highly processed foods that contribute to ‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌inflammation.

She also explained that when polluted air enters the body, it triggers the release of free radicals that damage the cells and spike inflammation. Soon, this significantly lowers the body's natural antioxidant defences, causing fatigue, skin issues, and a higher risk of illness. This is where an antioxidant diet comes in, as it neutralises this damage and supports the body's natural detox and recovery process.