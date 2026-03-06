Dentist with 41 years of experience explains pregnant women must prioritise oral health: ‘Double the risk of…’

Dr Mark Burhenne, a functional dentist with over 41 years of clinical experience and the founder of AskTheDentist.com, is shedding light on why oral health should be a priority during pregnancy. In an Instagram video shared on March 6, he outlines key considerations for expecting mothers when it comes to maintaining their oral microbiome and overall dental hygiene . Dr Burhenne also highlights a concerning statistic: more than half of pregnant women do not visit a dentist during pregnancy, despite the significant role oral health can play in both maternal and foetal well-being.

Pregnancy is often associated with ultrasounds, prenatal vitamins and regular check-ups focused on reproductive health. But the reality is that pregnancy triggers changes across the entire body - from hormones and immunity to digestion and even the health of your gums and teeth. Amid the many things expectant mothers are advised to monitor, oral health is frequently overlooked, even though it can play a significant role in both maternal well-being and a baby’s early microbial development.

Bleeding gums during pregnancy According to Dr Burhenne, bleeding gums during pregnancy are not merely a “pregnancy thing” to dismiss. In fact, nearly 75 per cent of pregnant women develop pregnancy gingivitis. He explains that the bacteria responsible for this inflammation has been detected in amniotic fluid, foetal membranes and even cord blood. For this reason, the dentist stresses the importance of prioritising gum health even before conception, noting that periodontitis has been linked to an increased risk of preterm birth.

He explains, “Your bleeding gums aren’t a ‘pregnancy thing’ to brush off. Up to 75 percent of pregnant women develop pregnancy gingivitis. The same bacteria causing that inflammation - Porphyromonas gingivalis and Fusobacterium nucleatum - have been found in amniotic fluid, foetal membranes, and cord blood. A 2024 meta-analysis of over 2.5 million women found that periodontitis is associated with nearly double the risk of preterm birth. The best time to work on your gum health was before conception but the second best time is now.”

Programming the baby’s oral microbiome Dr Burhenne highlights that your baby’s oral microbiome begins to be shaped long before they cut their first teeth. The cavity-causing bacteria present in a parent’s mouth can be transmitted to the child through everyday interactions involving saliva, such as sharing utensils, tasting food, or close contact. To help reduce this risk, the dentist recommends chewing xylitol gum starting in the third trimester, as it may lower the chances of passing these bacteria on to your baby.

He emphasises, “You are literally programming your baby’s oral microbiome before they have a single tooth. The cavity-causing bacteria in your mouth (Streptococcus mutans) gets transmitted to your baby through shared spoons, tasting food, and yes - saliva contact. Studies show that babies whose mothers chewed xylitol gum starting in the third trimester acquired these bacteria significantly later - and had less decay. The window is now. Not after they cut their first tooth.”

Dental effects of morning sickness According to the dentist, each time you vomit, your teeth are exposed to highly acidic stomach contents. Brushing immediately afterwards can actually worsen the damage, as the enamel is temporarily softened by acid and more vulnerable to erosion. Dr Burhenne therefore advises waiting at least 30 to 60 minutes before brushing, allowing the enamel time to re-harden. In the meantime, chewing xylitol gum can help neutralise the mouth’s pH and stimulate saliva, which aids in protecting the teeth.

He explains, “Morning sickness is dissolving your enamel - and you’re making it worse. Every time you vomit, your teeth are bathed in hydrochloric acid. Then most women do the exact wrong thing: they brush immediately after. That mechanical action on acid-softened enamel accelerates the erosion. Wait 30 to 60 minutes. Rinse with water and chew xylitol gum. This helps get the pH back towards neutral.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.