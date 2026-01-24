Can your dentist detect endometriosis? UK surgeon explains how the ‘chronic inflammatory body-wide condition’ manifests

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and popular health content creator, is shedding light on the emerging link between oral health and endometriosis, unpacking how the two may be more closely connected than previously thought. In an Instagram video shared on January 24, the surgeon explains that endometriosis is a body-wide, chronic inflammatory disease - not one confined to the pelvis - and that it can manifest in surprising and often overlooked parts of the body.

Still vastly under-researched, endometriosis is a complex, body-wide disease, and science is only beginning to uncover the full extent of where and how it can manifest. In rare but documented cases, endometrioid tissue has even been found in the mouth, highlighting just how far-reaching the condition can be - and why paying attention to seemingly unrelated symptoms may matter more than we realise.

Endometriosis is often thought of as a condition that begins and ends in the pelvis - but what if the first warning signs show up somewhere far more unexpected, like the dentist’s chair?

Endometriosis is a body-wide condition According to Dr Rajan, your dental hygienist might be the first person to suspect your endometriosis because it is not just a pelvic disease, but a “chronic inflammatory body-wide condition” - and your mouth could be where the first red flags show up. In some cases, endometrioid tissue has been found in the oral cavity and can also appear as other symptoms like periodontal disease.

The surgeon explains, “We do have rare case reports of actual endometrioid tissue showing up in the oral cavity. But there's something else interesting you should know and a bit scary. Large observational and cohort studies have found that people with endometriosis are more likely to have periodontal disease. More bleeding gums and inflammation around the teeth. So if your gums are angry and bleeding and your dental hygienist is worried, sometimes that's not just dental hygiene. It could be another flare of a systemic condition.”

Endometriosis and microbiome changes Dr Rajan highlights that endometriosis is also increasingly linked to microbiome changes, not only in the pelvis but also in the gut and other mucosal sites. He explains, “Multiple studies show clear gut microbiota dysbiosis in endo, altered diversity, different bacterial patterns, and links to higher oestrogen and inflammation. And your mouth and gut are connected by more than just a food tube. Oral bacteria can seed the gut. Systemic inflammation from endo can change how tissues heal.”

The endo-organ axis Dr Rajan points out that the condition is systemic, bringing together hormones, the immune system and the microbiome to create a disrupted endo-organ axis with body-wide effects - not limited to common symptoms like pelvic pain and menstrual issues, but extending to less-recognised problems such as oral and dental health concerns.

He elaborates, “Hormones, the immune system, and the microbiome form this messy endo-organ axis that we're just beginning to map out. Add in other endo-linked issues like dry mouth, more gum sensitivity, and a higher risk of oral discomfort and suddenly that dental chair doesn't seem so far away from your gynae clinic. Beyond the common symptoms like pelvic pain, menorrhagia and bloating, there is a constellation of symptoms which could be a small piece of a bigger puzzle.”

The surgeon stresses that endometriosis remains a significantly under-researched area in medicine, with obscure links - such as the connection between endometriosis and oral health - still largely unexplored and poorly understood. He concludes, “Your mouth might not just need floss. It might be telling you that the rest of your body needs to be taken seriously, too.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.