Dermatologist debunks myths about ‘super dangerous’ petroleum jelly: 'Yes, it is made by God'

Do you also wonder if the handy Vaseline is a safe choice? After all, something called ‘petroleum jelly’ does not sound the most natural thing to be putting on your face. But rest assured, it is indeed safe and beneficial, even doctors agree. Vaseline, or petrolatum, is safe for use, as confirmed by dermatologist Dr. Danny Guo. He clarifies that while petroleum is harmful, petrolatum is a refined substance endorsed by health authorities. (Image generate via OpenAI)

Dr. Danny Guo, a Canada-based dermatologist, took to Instagram to bust a few myths about the humble Vaseline. He stitched his video with another from a podcast, in which a woman was advising against using Vaseline.

Is Vaseline safe for use?

She said, “So if you're putting Vaseline on your lips, you're basically putting petroleum inside your body. Super dangerous, super harmful. Our body is not made to process anything that God didn't make." It is not known who the woman in the video is.

Dr Guo began his rejoined with a simple fact, “Actually, petroleum is a naturally occurring substance. So according to her definition, yes, it is made by God.”

He added, “Sure, putting crude petroleum into your body is harmful. But Vaseline is 100% petrolatum, not petroleum. Petroleum is the black stuff that comes out of the ground when you go drilling for oil. Petrolatum is a highly refined substance that is safe for human use according to almost every major health authority including FDA, Canada Health, and EU.

He did accept that the similar-sounding words can cause confusion among regular people way too often. "Unfortunately, petrolatum is synonymous with petroleum jelly, which is why everyone keeps saying it's petroleum, but it's not the same thing. So, let's all make a concerted effort to start saying petrolatum from now on and not use the term petroleum jelly so that random health gurus can't keep abusing the semantic loophole.”

How to use petroleum jelly?

Wondering how you can use petroleum jelly in different ways? Check out these suggestions:

Make the most of Petroleum Jelly this festive season with these expert-approved beauty hacks from Vaseline:

Tame split ends: Apply a small amount to the ends of your hair for a sleek, shiny finish that keeps frizz at bay.

Glow on the go: Blend a bit of your face powder with Petroleum Jelly and dab it onto your cheekbones for a natural, dewy highlighter.

Hydrating body polish: Mix Vaseline with sea salt and use it post-shower for soft, moisturised skin that lasts all day.

Glossy eyelids: Dab a little onto your lids for a quick, high-shine eyeshadow effect.

Sculpted brows: Use it as a brow gel to tame flyaways and keep your arches in place for a clean, defined look.

Soothe festive rashes: Gently apply over areas irritated by embroidery or tight outfits to calm the skin.