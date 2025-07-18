Dermatologist explains why hairy men are more likely to go bald

Based on the image itself, a hairy man with thick, coarse hair all over his body, from arms to chest, it is commonly assumed that they would also have strong, healthy hair on his head. But in reality, this is often not true. It might be the opposite, where the hairier you are, the more vulnerable you may be to early balding. So, having a lot of body hair doesn’t mean you are safe from a receding hairline. If someone is hairy, it does not mean they have a good head full of hair. (Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Dermatologist explains how much hair fall is normal and when you should actually worry: ‘100–200 strands a day is fine’

Dermatologist and Dermatosurgeon Dr Agni Kumar Bose, who frequently posts about skincare and haircare on his Instagram, shared on June 16 about this counterintuitive concept.

Explaining about the role of male hormones, he said, “If you are very hairy, you will go bald very quickly. Male hormones are responsible because they cause hair growth everywhere on the chest, on the back, arms, and beards.”

Sensitivity is the key factor

What is responsible for male body hair is also the culprit behind hair thinning. Here, the doctor explained that it is a misconception that visible body hair means higher hormone levels. So, someone who has a lot of body hair does not necessarily have higher levels of male hormones. While body hair follicles may not be particularly sensitive, scalp hair follicles are sensitive to the normal level of testosterone.

Dr Bose elaborated,“But these same male hormones cause hair fall and hair thinning over the scalp. Now, just because you are hairy, it does not mean you are manly or have a higher male hormone level is higher. Most of the time, the hair follicle is more emotional, more sensitive to the normal levels of male hormones.”

Treatment for hair thinning

Dr Bose cautioned that those who are very hairy may be more vulnerable to hair-thinning-related issues. Describing the treatments, he said, “…you are hairy or know someone who is hairy, it is a good idea to start haircare. In early stages, medications and serums can actually help save your hair, and in advanced cases, only a surgical hair transplant will help.”

This also applies to health in general , generalising can sometimes lead to misconceptions. Even if one aspect seems healthy, it doesn’t guarantee everything else is.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

"