Dermatologist slams Chanel’s ultra-thin ‘barefoot’ sandals, warns they could cause serious long-term foot health issues

She explained that the design leaves the feet almost fully exposed to the ground, raising hygiene concerns. “The feet are directly touching the floor. Today people already prefer wearing slippers inside homes, and now Chanel is doing this. The floor is full of dust, bacteria, viruses and fungus, you’re basically exposing your skin to all of it,” she added.

She began by questioning the design itself, “Iska sole kahan hai? Mere pairon ka support kahan hai?” (Where is the sole? Where is my foot support?) “Okay, you might think they’re cute, luxurious, and trending because it’s Chanel. But as a doctor, my first thought is, where is the sole, where is the support?” Dr Shachi said.

But not everyone was impressed. Dermatologist Dr Shachi Jain took to Instagram on May 27 to flag concerns around the trend, questioning both their design and practicality in real life. (Also read: Isha Ambani turns the pages of fashion history in iconic 1996 Chanel couture once famously worn by Lady Gaga. See pics )

Luxury fashion often thrives on pushing boundaries, sometimes blurring the line between innovation, art and practicality. The latest example comes from Chanel , whose barefoot-style sandals from its Resort 2027 collection are gaining attention for their unconventional design that leaves the entire sole of the foot exposed. Presented as a bold runway statement, the design features delicate heel structures tied around the ankle, almost eliminating the traditional base of the shoe.

Risks of wearing ultra-minimal footwear Dr Shachi further highlighted that while sole skin is naturally thick, it still needs protection from constant exposure. “Your sole skin may be thick, but it is not built to handle sweat, friction, pressure and public surfaces without support. Once it becomes soft or cracked, that barrier breaks easily,” she explained.

She warned that people with even minor foot issues should be extra cautious. “If you have cracked skin, peeling, or even a small cut, these sandals are not safe,” she said.

According to her, prolonged use may increase the risk of several skin problems, including fungal infections, friction dermatitis, bacterial infections and plantar warts. She also shared basic foot-care advice for prevention: “Dry between your toes, moisturise your heels daily, avoid aggressive pedicures, and treat itching, peeling, cracks or cuts early,” she advised.

Ending her remarks, she made her stance clear on the trend, “For photoshoots and Instagram reels, okay. But in real life, on public floors, absolutely no. I’d give this a 0 on 10,” she said.

The debate around such designs shows how easily luxury runway trends can blur the line between creativity and practicality. While bold pieces may grab attention and go viral on social media, everyday wear still needs to offer comfort, support, and protection.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a This report is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice with any questions about a medical condition.

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