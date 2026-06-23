Did you know carrying your groceries can help strengthen bones? Doctor shares daily habits that improve skeletal health

Bone health is shaped by much more than age or genetics. The foods you eat, the nutrients you get, and even simple daily activities like walking, climbing stairs, or carrying groceries all place stress on your bones that help keep them strong. Over time, these everyday habits can influence bone density and determine how resilient your skeleton remains as you age.

Did you know carrying your groceries can help improve bone health?(Pexel)

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Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, has shared five everyday habits that can help strengthen bones, improve bone density, and support long-term skeletal health, outlining these tips in an Instagram video shared on June 20.

Maintain healthy vitamin D levels

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, vitamin D plays a crucial role in helping the intestines absorb calcium and phosphorus – two minerals essential for proper bone mineralisation. When vitamin D levels are low, the body may begin drawing calcium from the bones into the bloodstream to keep blood calcium levels stable, which can gradually weaken bone health. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, vitamin D plays a crucial role in helping the intestines absorb calcium and phosphorus – two minerals essential for proper bone mineralisation. When vitamin D levels are low, the body may begin drawing calcium from the bones into the bloodstream to keep blood calcium levels stable, which can gradually weaken bone health. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He explains, “Vitamin D helps the intestines absorb calcium and phosphorus, two minerals required for bone mineralisation. When vitamin D is too low, the body may pull calcium from bone stores to maintain normal blood calcium levels.” Do resistance training regularly {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He explains, “Vitamin D helps the intestines absorb calcium and phosphorus, two minerals required for bone mineralisation. When vitamin D is too low, the body may pull calcium from bone stores to maintain normal blood calcium levels.” Do resistance training regularly {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Resistance training places healthy stress on the bones, stimulating the production of bone-forming cells that help strengthen the skeleton. Over time, it can improve – or even help reverse declines in – bone mineral density. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Resistance training places healthy stress on the bones, stimulating the production of bone-forming cells that help strengthen the skeleton. Over time, it can improve – or even help reverse declines in – bone mineral density. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Sood notes, “Bones respond to mechanical stress. During resistance training, osteocytes detect strain and signal bone-forming cells to strengthen the skeleton. Research suggests progressive resistance training can help preserve or improve bone mineral density, particularly in the hip and spine.”

Eat enough protein

According to the physician, nearly half of bone volume is made up of protein-rich compounds such as collagen, which provide bones with strength and structure. Protein also helps preserve muscle mass, which in turn supports bone formation and overall skeletal health.

He highlights, “About half of bone volume is made up of a protein-rich matrix, primarily collagen. Protein also supports IGF-1 production and helps maintain muscle mass, which increases the mechanical forces that stimulate bone formation.”

Get adequate calcium

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Dr Sood points out that calcium is the primary mineral responsible for giving bones their strength and rigidity. When dietary calcium intake is inadequate, the body compensates by drawing calcium from the skeleton to maintain normal blood levels, which can gradually weaken bone structure over time.

He explains, “Calcium forms the hydroxyapatite crystals that give bones their rigidity and strength. If intake is consistently inadequate, the body compensates by drawing calcium from the skeleton, gradually weakening bone structure.”

Stay active throughout the day

Weight-bearing activities can help strengthen bone density by placing healthy stress on the bones, stimulating them to become stronger over time. Dr Sood recommends incorporating simple daily movements such as walking, climbing stairs, and carrying groceries to support bone strength.

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He emphasises, “Weight-bearing activities such as walking, climbing stairs, standing, and carrying groceries provide repeated loading signals that help maintain bone density. Daily movement also improves balance and strength, which may help reduce fall-related fracture risk.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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