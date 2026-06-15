Taking vitamin D supplements but not seeing any difference in bloodwork? Cardiologist shares 3 mistakes people make

Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and heart-transplant specialist with expertise in advanced heart failure and mechanical circulatory support, is highlighting common mistakes that may be preventing vitamin D supplements from working as effectively as they should. In an Instagram video shared on June 15, the cardiologist highlights, “Vitamin D deficiency affects nearly one billion people worldwide. Yet many people take supplements for months or even years without seeing meaningful improvement in their blood levels.”

If you've been taking your vitamin D supplements regularly, following the recommended schedule and rarely missing a dose, it can be frustrating to see little or no improvement in your blood test results. While many people assume the supplement itself isn't working, the issue often lies elsewhere. One of the most important factors influencing the effectiveness of any supplement is how well it is absorbed and utilised by the body. Certain common mistakes can significantly reduce its impact.

Where are you going wrong? According to Dr Yaranov, persistently low vitamin D levels despite supplementation are rarely caused by the supplement itself. More often, the issue lies in how the supplement is being used. He explains that the dosage may not be sufficient to correct the degree of deficiency, particularly in people with severely depleted levels. In other cases, the body may be lacking key nutrients that support vitamin D absorption and metabolism, making it harder for the supplement to work effectively.

The cardiologist notes, “The problem usually isn’t the supplement itself. In most cases, it’s because Vitamin D is being taken incorrectly, the dose isn’t appropriate for the degree of deficiency, or the body lacks some of the nutrients needed to properly activate and use it. I see this all the time in clinic. Someone has been taking Vitamin D faithfully for months, but when we check their labs, their levels are still low.”

Vitamin D mistakes to watch out for However, Dr Yaranov points out that the good news is that the problem is usually easy to fix. He highlights three common mistakes people often make when taking vitamin D supplements that may be preventing their levels from improving.

Taking it incorrectly Dr Yaranov highlights that vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin, meaning it needs dietary fat to be absorbed effectively by the body. For this reason, he recommends taking vitamin D supplements with a meal that contains healthy fats rather than on an empty stomach.

He explains, “Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin. Taking it with a meal that contains healthy fats can significantly improve absorption compared with taking it on an empty stomach.”

Using the wrong dose According to the cardiologist, vitamin D deficiency is not the same for everyone, which means there is no one-size-fits-all dosage. A supplement dose designed to maintain healthy vitamin D levels may not be enough to correct a significant deficiency, making personalised dosing an important part of effective treatment.

He notes, “Not all deficiencies are the same. A dose that maintains normal levels may not be enough to correct a significant deficiency. The only way to know is to check your blood level and adjust accordingly.”

Ignoring key nutrients Another factor to consider is the role of other nutrients involved in vitamin D metabolism. Dr Yaranov points out that magnesium is essential for activating vitamin D in the body, meaning that low magnesium levels may reduce the effectiveness of your vitamin D supplements and make it harder to raise your levels.

He explains, “Vitamin D doesn’t work alone. Magnesium helps activate vitamin D in the body, and low magnesium levels may limit its effectiveness even when you’re taking a supplement consistently.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.