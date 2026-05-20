Did you know chronic stress can alter your gut microbiome? Doctor shares 5 facts about gut health

Your gut does far more than simply digest food. Often referred to as the body’s “second brain”, the gut is closely connected to the brain and other organs, helping break down food into absorbable nutrients and distributing them throughout the body where they are needed. Because the gut microbiome plays a role in everything from immunity and inflammation to mood and stress responses, poor gut health can show up in ways that go far beyond digestive discomfort, sometimes affecting energy levels, emotional well-being, and overall health.

Chronic stress affects your gut health more than you realise.(Pexel)

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Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is breaking down how the gut microbiome influences far more than just digestion. In an Instagram video shared on May 20, the physician explains how the gut and brain constantly interact through mechanisms linked to stress, inflammation and emotional regulation, how mental health can affect gut function and vice versa, and the impact antibiotics and diet can have on the body’s microbial balance.

Your gut and brain are directly connected

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, the gut and brain are closely interconnected through multiple pathways, including the vagus nerve, immune signalling, metabolic byproducts and stress-response systems. He explains that the gut microbiome can influence the production and activity of brain neurotransmitters, while the brain, in turn, affects gut motility, sensitivity and immune function. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, the gut and brain are closely interconnected through multiple pathways, including the vagus nerve, immune signalling, metabolic byproducts and stress-response systems. He explains that the gut microbiome can influence the production and activity of brain neurotransmitters, while the brain, in turn, affects gut motility, sensitivity and immune function. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He explains, “The gut and brain communicate through the vagus nerve, immune signalling, microbial metabolites, and stress pathways. Gut bacteria can influence neurotransmitter-related compounds, while the brain can also affect gut motility, sensitivity, and immune activity.” Stress can physically change your gut bacteria {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He explains, “The gut and brain communicate through the vagus nerve, immune signalling, microbial metabolites, and stress pathways. Gut bacteria can influence neurotransmitter-related compounds, while the brain can also affect gut motility, sensitivity, and immune activity.” Stress can physically change your gut bacteria {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Stress activates key parts of the nervous system, which can disrupt gut permeability, mucus production, digestion and the overall environment in which healthy microbes thrive. According to Dr Sood, chronic stress may also reduce microbiome diversity and trigger inflammation, further affecting both gut health and overall well-being. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stress activates key parts of the nervous system, which can disrupt gut permeability, mucus production, digestion and the overall environment in which healthy microbes thrive. According to Dr Sood, chronic stress may also reduce microbiome diversity and trigger inflammation, further affecting both gut health and overall well-being. {{/usCountry}}

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The physician explains, “The gut and brain communicate through the vagus nerve, immune signalling, microbial metabolites, and stress pathways. Gut bacteria can influence neurotransmitter-related compounds, while the brain can also affect gut motility, sensitivity, and immune activity.”

Poor gut health may affect mood and anxiety

The gut microbiome also plays an important role in emotional regulation through pathways linked to inflammation, vagus nerve signalling, stress hormones and the production of short-chain fatty acids. However, the physician notes that mental and emotional health are influenced by multiple factors, including genetics, hormones, past trauma, medications and environmental conditions.

He highlights, “The microbiome may influence emotional regulation through inflammation, vagus nerve signalling, stress hormones, and short-chain fatty acids. But gut health is only one contributor alongside genetics, hormones, trauma, medications, and environment.”

Antibiotics can disrupt your gut microbiome for months

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According to Dr Sood, antibiotics not only target the harmful bacteria responsible for infections but can also significantly disrupt the gut microbiome. Their use may reduce microbial diversity and suppress beneficial bacteria, with some effects on gut balance and recovery potentially lasting for months after the medication course is completed.

The physician explains, “Broad-spectrum antibiotics can reduce microbial diversity and suppress beneficial organisms. Some microbiome changes may persist for months depending on antibiotic exposure, diet, age, and baseline gut health.”

Fibre and fermented foods may help restore gut bacteria

Soluble fibres contain prebiotics that nourish beneficial gut bacteria, allowing them to produce short-chain fatty acids that help reduce inflammation and support overall gut health. Fermented foods, meanwhile, provide probiotic live cultures that can promote microbial diversity, strengthen the gut ecosystem and help maintain a healthy microbial balance.

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Dr Sood explains, “Fibre feeds bacteria that produce beneficial short-chain fatty acids, while fermented foods with live cultures may support microbial diversity and inflammatory regulation.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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