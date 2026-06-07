Did you know eating spinach can improve blood flow? Doctor shares 5 daily habits that support healthy circulation

Blood flow and circulation may seem like automatic bodily functions that operate beyond our control, but the health of your blood vessels is influenced by the choices you make every day. From how much you move and hydrate to what you eat and whether you smoke, daily habits can have a significant impact on the health of your arteries, blood pressure regulation, and long-term cardiovascular wellbeing.

Eating nitrate-rich foods like spinach can improve blood flow and maintain vascular health.(Pexel)

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Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is highlighting everyday habits that can support healthy blood flow and improve vascular health, helping to keep your circulatory system functioning efficiently over the long term. In an Instagram video shared on June 7, the physician highlights, “Healthy blood flow is not supported by one habit alone. Movement, hydration, vascular protection, metabolic health, and nitric oxide production all work together to keep blood vessels functioning well.”

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{{^usCountry}} Walking regularly {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Walking regularly {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, walking boosts blood flow throughout the body, creating a beneficial force known as shear stress along the walls of blood vessels. This helps maintain the health of the endothelium – the delicate inner lining of blood vessels. A healthy endothelium supports proper blood vessel relaxation, helps regulate blood pressure, and promotes nitric oxide signalling, all of which contribute to better heart and vascular health. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, walking boosts blood flow throughout the body, creating a beneficial force known as shear stress along the walls of blood vessels. This helps maintain the health of the endothelium – the delicate inner lining of blood vessels. A healthy endothelium supports proper blood vessel relaxation, helps regulate blood pressure, and promotes nitric oxide signalling, all of which contribute to better heart and vascular health. {{/usCountry}}

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He explains, “Walking increases blood flow and creates shear stress along vessel walls, which helps the endothelium function more effectively. A healthier endothelium supports blood vessel relaxation, blood pressure regulation, and nitric oxide signaling.”

Staying hydrated

Blood is partly composed of plasma, which is primarily made up of water, making adequate hydration essential for maintaining healthy blood volume and efficient circulation. According to the physician, dehydration – particularly during periods of intense heat, physical activity, or illness – can reduce blood volume, alter blood viscosity, and affect blood pressure, potentially placing additional strain on the cardiovascular system.

Dr Sood highlights, “Blood is partly made of plasma, so hydration helps maintain blood volume and normal circulation. Dehydration can affect blood viscosity, vascular function, and blood pressure regulation, especially during heat, exercise, or illness.”

Avoiding smoking and vaping

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Dr Sood emphasises that both smoking and vaping can be harmful to cardiovascular health. While smoking is known to increase oxidative stress, inflammation, and damage to the endothelium, vaping has also been linked to endothelial dysfunction and vascular stress.

He notes, “Smoking increases oxidative stress, inflammation, and endothelial injury, while vaping has also been linked with endothelial dysfunction and vascular stress. Protecting the vessel lining is one of the most important steps for long-term circulatory health.”

Strength training

According to the physician, resistance training helps improve insulin sensitivity and the body's ability to process glucose, supporting both muscle health and healthy blood pressure regulation. He adds that strength training can also enhance endothelial function by improving flow-mediated dilation, which is an important marker of cardiovascular health.

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Dr Sood explains, “Resistance exercise improves insulin sensitivity, glucose handling, blood pressure regulation, and muscle health. Research also shows it can improve flow-mediated dilation, a measure of endothelial function.”

Nitrate-rich foods

Nitrate-rich vegetables such as arugula, beetroot, spinach, and lettuce are particularly beneficial for cardiovascular health. These vegetables provide dietary nitrates, which the body converts into nitric oxide – a molecule that helps blood vessels relax and widen, promoting healthier blood flow, supporting circulation, and contributing to overall vascular function.

Dr Sood highlights, “Vegetables like arugula, beets, spinach, and lettuce provide dietary nitrate, which can be converted into nitric oxide. Nitric oxide helps blood vessels relax and widen, supporting blood flow and vascular health.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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