Did you know having toxic people in close circles can accelerate ageing? Longevity doctor explains

Feeling mentally and physically exhausted after spending time with people you categorise as toxic is a common experience. However, the same experience is also likely hurting one’s longevity by making them biologically age faster, claimed Dr Thomas Paloschi, a longevity medical doctor specialising in preventive age management and functional medicine. Being in close company of people who drain you is likely to make you age faster. (Pexel)

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Taking to Instagram on April 15, Dr Paloschi shared the details of a study published in the February 2026 edition of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS) journal, titled, ‘Negative social ties as emerging risk factors for accelerated ageing, inflammation, and multimorbidity.’

The study analysed 2,345 people using DNA methylation-based biological ageing clocks. They also measured the presence of “hasslers” in the close network of the participants. Hasslers are defined as people who create problems or make life more difficult.

The finding was that each additional hassler in one's life is associated with approximately nine months of extra biological age and a 1.5 percent faster pace of ageing. The presence of three hasslers translates to almost 2.5 years older at the cellular level.

Worse news is that since the hasslers are people who are close to the individuals, it is not easy to walk away from them. Nearly one in three people are found to have at least one hassler in their life, who are parents, siblings, co-workers or friends.