Did you know that babies start practising walking inside the womb? UK surgeon explains why those kicks aren't random

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and popular health content creator, is unpacking the science behind why babies kick - revealing that these movements are more than just random flutters, and may even include early “walking practice” inside the uterus . In an Instagram video shared on February 18, the surgeon outlines the science-backed reasons behind babies kicking in the womb and emphasises why monitoring movement patterns and consistency is crucial for reassurance and safety during pregnancy.

Did you know that babies may begin practising the mechanics of walking before they are even born? Those kicks and rolls you feel during pregnancy aren’t random movements - they are part of a remarkable developmental process in which your baby strengthens muscles , builds coordination, and lays down the motor skills needed for life outside the womb.

Why do babies kick? According to Dr Rajan, those tiny kicks are essentially your baby’s first workout routine. Each movement helps strengthen developing muscles and even fosters early spatial awareness while still in the womb. As the pregnancy progresses - particularly by the third trimester - babies become increasingly active, practising breathing motions, sucking, grasping, and refining their motor abilities in preparation for life outside the uterus.

He explains, “If you've ever felt your baby kick for the first time and thought, ‘Oh, there's actually someone in there’, that moment hits different. Those kicks are your baby's workout routine. Your baby starts moving around seven to eight weeks, but you'll feel it more intensely during weeks 16 to 25. Every kick exercises their muscles and teaches them proprioception, which is how they learn where their body is in space. This is crucial for coordination after birth and comes with a side effect of using your uterus as a sparring partner.

By the third trimester, your baby's moving up to 200 times a day, practising breathing motions, sucking, grasping, and building the motor pathways they'll need. So, suddenly, that gentle flutter becomes a jab to your ribs or a roll against your bladder, or perhaps a full martial arts session at 2 am when you're trying to sleep.”

The surgeon adds that babies are also highly receptive to their environment, reacting to loud noises, your voice or even a poke in the belly. He elaborates, “Babies also respond to everything around them. Loud noises make them startled by 23 weeks. Your voice makes them turn towards you. If you poke your belly, they might poke you back. They're not just moving randomly. They're reacting and learning.”

In-utero walking practice Interestingly, Dr Rajan points out that at around 22 weeks, babies begin making stepping-like motions in the womb - effectively rehearsing the mechanics of walking long before they enter the world. These are not random flutters, but coordinated, cyclical movements that help lay down the precise motor pathways and neuromuscular patterns required for walking later in life.

He explains, “From 22 weeks, babies make stepping motions in the womb, literally rehearsing how they're going to walk before they're born. And these aren't random movements, they're cyclic with alternating leg flexion, building the exact motor neuron pathways they'll use when they take their first steps. It's like your baby's running a simulation of walking when they're floating in amniotic fluid.”

Why tracking the kicks is important Dr Rajan explains that for some, baby kicks feel gentle and rhythmic throughout pregnancy, while for others they may be stronger and more pronounced. What matters most, however, is not the intensity but the pattern. Regular movement is a reassuring sign of wellbeing, and a noticeable or sudden decrease in activity can signal potential complications - which is why tracking the timing and consistency of kicks is important for safety.

He stresses, “For some babies, kicks are gentle and rhythmic throughout pregnancy. For others, it's like they're training for the Olympics in there, especially after you eat something sugary or drink caffeine. Now, tracking these kicks does matter for safety. If your baby suddenly goes quiet for hours beyond their usual pattern, that's your signal. Sudden changes can flag cord issues, low fluids or foetal distress. Keeping a rough baseline of their movement patterns can help to catch problems early.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.