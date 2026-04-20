Did you know the mobile screen exhausts you more than it relaxes? Gurugram neurologist explains

Taking to Instagram on April 15, Dr Sehrawat explained that the brain is not relaxed at all when engaged in viewing the mobile screen. While the dopamine kick masks the effect, the organ actually gets more exhausted. She highlighted the effects on our health and shared what we can do instead.

Mobile phones have long evolved from being a simple communication device into our constant companion, so much so that young adults predominantly turn to the gadget even when they are trying to relax and unwind. While it does provide the dopamine kick we desperately want, the actual effect on the brain is not what we intend, shared Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, neurologist and general physician based in Gurugram, Haryana.

Effect of mobile screentime on the brain. According to Dr Sehrawat, scrolling through the mobile phone exposes us to a wide variety of content over a short span of time. The sheer quantity of information that is fed into the brain as input refuses to let it relax and instead, stresses it further.

In her words, “If you are using your mobile to mentally relax, then you are actually doing the opposite to your brain. No screen time is relaxing for your brain. You receive so many inputs, which change every few seconds. How can so many different types of inputs relax the brain? It actually ends up exhausting you mentally.”

The increased screen time has noticeable effects on one’s mental and physical health. If a person is addicted to their phone screen, especially at night, they are pushed towards the following health disorders:

Anxiety

Depression

Migraines

Headaches

Bad sleep pattern Ways to rewind without the mobile phone While it may be unimaginable in the present day to think of a waking moment when we do not have our phone in hand, it is not impossible to do so. The mobile phone has become an addiction, and dealing with it is difficult. However, engaging the brain in other ways helps to do just that.

“If you actually want to relax after a long day of work, or exhaustion, or anything. Then you need to do the following,” shared Dr Sehrawat, as she listed a set of activities.

Deep breathing exercises

Journaling

Writing down your thoughts

Reading a book, any genre

Talking to somebody

Going out for a walk

Listening to music Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.