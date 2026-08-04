Did you know warm baths can help you fall asleep? Physician Dr Kunal Sood shares 4 tips to improve sleep quality

Sleep is one of the most important pillars of good health, yet for many people, it doesn't come easily. If you've ever spent hours staring at the ceiling while your mind races through an endless stream of thoughts, you know how frustrating falling asleep can be. While insomnia and poor sleep are common, the solution isn't always stronger sleep aids. Sometimes, a few science-backed tweaks to your routine can make all the difference.

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Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is sharing four science-backed tips and insights that can help improve sleep quality and promote a more restful night's sleep. In an Instagram video posted on July 28, the physician breaks down four evidence-based strategies – from optimising melatonin use to simple bedtime habits – that can help strengthen your sleep hygiene.

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Magnesium deficiency can worsen insomnia

{{^usCountry}} If you have trouble falling asleep or rarely get a restful night's sleep, a magnesium deficiency could be the culprit. It is important to get your magnesium levels tested because, according to Dr Sood, the mineral is responsible for neurotransmitters that regulate sleep. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you have trouble falling asleep or rarely get a restful night's sleep, a magnesium deficiency could be the culprit. It is important to get your magnesium levels tested because, according to Dr Sood, the mineral is responsible for neurotransmitters that regulate sleep. {{/usCountry}}

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He explains, “Magnesium deficiency can worsen insomnia. Magnesium helps regulate neurotransmitters like GABA, which quiet the brain and support deep, uninterrupted sleep. It's especially helpful for older adults or those with high stress. Magnesium glycinate and citrate are better absorbed than oxide forms.”

Chamomile tea can help you fall asleep

When sleep becomes elusive, many people instinctively reach for a melatonin supplement. However, simple home remedies can also help regulate your sleep cycle naturally. Dr Sood recommends sipping chamomile tea before bed, as it may help you relax and fall asleep more quickly without relying on supplements.

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The physician elaborates, “Chamomile tea may help you fall asleep faster. Chamomile contains apigenin, a compound that binds to benzodiazepine receptors in the brain, similar to how anti-anxiety meds work. It’s been shown to reduce sleep latency and improve sleep quality in postpartum women and older adults. However, not all studies found strong effects, and individual response can vary. So while chamomile isn’t a cure-all, it may help if used consistently, especially as part of a calming evening routine.”

Melatonin is more effective in lower doses

When taking melatonin supplements, it's easy to assume that a higher dose will help you fall asleep faster and sleep better. However, Dr Sood explains that the benefits tend to plateau after 0.5 mg, and taking more than that may actually disrupt your natural circadian rhythm.

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He notes, “0.5 mg of melatonin is often more effective than higher doses. Low-dose melatonin supports your body’s natural rhythm without overwhelming it. High doses can desensitise your melatonin receptors or shift your circadian rhythm the wrong way. If you're new to melatonin, start small and take it one to two hours before bed.”

A warm show can help

Good sleep starts with good sleep hygiene – keeping your bedroom dark, cool, and quiet. Dr Sood highlights that taking a warm shower before bed can also help. As your body cools down afterwards, your core temperature drops, signalling to your body that it's time to sleep and making it easier to drift off.

The physician explains, “A warm shower or bath before bed helps you fall asleep faster. It promotes heat loss through the skin, causing your core temperature to drop, an important signal for sleep onset. The ideal water temp is around 104 to 108°F (40 to 42°C), and the best time to shower is about 90 minutes before bedtime.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.