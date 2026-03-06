Do you get red bumps after a massage? US doctor explains what causes them and when it gets concerning
A relaxing message can quickly turn into an anxiety episode afterwards, if you see angry red bumps on your skin. Dr Sood explains what causes them.
Got a relaxing massage only to notice small red bumps appearing on your skin afterwards? For many people, the immediate assumption is that they are allergic to the massage oil or the treatment itself. However, these post-massage flare-ups may not always be allergies. In fact, the bumps can sometimes be linked to how the skin reacts to friction, pressure or other factors during the session.
Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is explaining why some people develop red bumps on their skin after a massage and whether these reactions are actually signs of an allergy. In an Instagram video shared on February 26, he breaks down what may cause these bumps, why hygiene practices during massages matter, and when the reaction could be a cause for concern.
What are those pesky red bumps?
According to Dr Sood, red bumps that appear after a massage do not always signal an allergic reaction. They may instead be irritated hair follicles or even folliculitis. He explains that the friction and pressure involved in a massage can create tiny breaks in the skin, while the oils used during the session can trap heat and moisture – creating an ideal environment for bacteria to grow.
He elaborates, “Those red bumps after massage aren't always an allergy. Sometimes it's irritated hair follicles. Those small red bumps can be folliculitis, which is inflammation or infection of hair follicles. Massage involves pressure and friction which can create tiny breaks in the skin around hair follicles. Oils can trap moisture and warm environments can allow bacteria, especially staph (Staphylococcus) which normally lives on skin, to overgrow.”
The importance of hygiene
Dr Sood emphasises that maintaining strict hygiene is crucial in such settings. Clean hands, sanitised surfaces and proper infection control practices play an important role in reducing the risk of skin irritation or infection. While gloves may not be necessary for every type of massage, he notes that thorough hand hygiene remains essential.
The physician stresses, “Hygiene matters. Clean hands, sanitized surfaces, and appropriate infection control practices significantly reduce risk. Gloves aren't always required for massage in many settings, but proper hand hygiene is essential.”
When to worry?
Dr Sood reassures that most of these cases are mild and tend to resolve with basic care. However, he advises seeking medical evaluation if the bumps worsen, become painful, begin spreading across the skin, or start oozing pus.
He highlights, “Most cases are mild and resolve with basic care, but if bumps worsen, could become painful, spread, or drain pus, it is worth getting evaluated. Massage itself isn't the problem; poor skin barrier protection and hygiene are.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
