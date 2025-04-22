Doctors say these simple, mindful activities can ease anxiety in Alzheimer’s patients

Mindfulness offers a sense of calm, even in life's most delicate moments. For those experiencing Alzheimer's, anxiety often stems from memory loss and confusion. However, simple experiences like a familiar melody or the warmth of sunlight hold the power to bring comfort. Experts suggest mindful activities that create magic moments in Alzheimer’s care.(Photo by Prime Women)

Tiny moments that bring peace for Alzheimer's patients

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Christie Saju, Counselling Psychologist at Lissun (Mental Health Platform), shared, “Engaging in mindful activities, such as sipping tea, feeling the texture of a cherished item or listening to nature's sounds, helps anchor them in the present, easing distress and offering a sense of peace. These moments are not mere distractions but meaningful ways to connect, tapping into the ability to feel joy and engage the senses, even as cognition declines.”

Alzheimer's management at home for elderly(Andrea Piacquadio)

For caregivers, this practice is both an act of love and a path to shared tranquillity. Christie Saju said, “By embracing these moments together, they create small havens of peace. Whether it's a patient's laughter while kneading dough or their quiet concentration while arranging flowers, these interactions highlight the strength of the human spirit. While Alzheimer's may take away memories, it does not erase emotions or deep connections. Through mindfulness, we shift our focus from loss to appreciation, cherishing each moment with care and intention.”

Simple things that calm an Alzheimer’s mind

Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s can be emotionally and physically demanding, especially when they experience anxiety and restlessness. However, simple, mindful activities can bring them a sense of comfort and peace.

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Abhinit Kumar, Dept of Psychiatry in Sharda Hospital, said, “Small actions like holding their hand, playing soft music, or showing them old photographs can make them feel safe and connected. Engaging the senses such as the aroma of flowers, the feel of a soft blanket, or the taste of a favorite dish can spark joy and calmness. Activities like gentle gardening, rhythmic breathing, or listening to familiar prayers help reduce stress.”

Kundalini yoga improved cognition and memory in older women at risk of developing Alzheimer's disease by restoring neural pathways.(Unsplash)

He recommended, “Light exercises, storytelling, or even a quiet walk in nature can enhance their well-being. The soothing touch of a loved one or hearing a familiar voice can provide immense reassurance. Being present with them, offering a warm smile, and speaking in a gentle tone can make a big difference. These moments of mindfulness not only ease their anxiety but also create beautiful, shared experiences. Caregivers should remember that while Alzheimer’s affects memory, emotions remain deeply intact. Every kind word, loving gesture, and shared moment can bring comfort and connection. Let’s help them savor the present, as love and care transcend memory loss.”

Echoing that engaging in simple, mindful activities can offer immense comfort to Alzheimer’s patients by grounding them in the present moment, Dr Archika Sudhanshu, Spiritual and Meditation Guru, explained, “Just as meditation soothes stress and anxiety, gentle, focused activities such as listening to calming music, practicing deep breathing, or enjoying a favourite hobby can help in reducing agitation and bring a sense of peace. These activities provide a welcome distraction from confusion and stress, fostering emotional resilience and enhancing overall well-being. Mindfulness in daily interactions allows caregivers to create a nurturing environment where patients feel secure, valued, and connected to their surroundings.”

Yoga for Alzheimer's: Some asanas or Yoga exercises are effective in preventing the neurological disorder.(Photo by Anupam Mahapatra on Unsplash)

She elaborated, “A familiar melody, the rhythmic movement of painting, or the sensation of a gentle breeze can evoke positive emotions and reduce distress. By integrating these mindful practices, caregivers can transform routine moments into meaningful experiences, improving the patient’s mood and quality of life. Even as memory fades, the warmth of a shared moment, the soothing touch of a hand, or the simple joy of watching birds outside can bring profound comfort. In embracing mindfulness, we do more than care for Alzheimer’s patients, we can offer them moments of peace, presence, and dignity, ensuring that they continue to experience joy in their own way. Ultimately, embracing mindfulness transforms everyday moments into opportunities for joy, peace, and meaningful connection.”