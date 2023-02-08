Don't ignore these signs of heart disease in men

Heart diseases are very common in older people or adults and whether a man or a woman and a sedentary lifestyle can raise the risk of heart attack or stroke while those with high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, high blood sugar levels, smokers and the ones who take stress can fall prey to heart problems. Not only this but one having a family history of heart problems may also get them in the near future but one needs to take charge of his health and avoid ignoring the signs of heart problems.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in India where certain heart problems such as heart failure, coronary heart disease, angina, and arrhythmia are commonly seen. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, highlighted some vital signs and symptoms of heart disease that men shouldn’t ignore as they are the red flags that men should recognise at the right time and seek immediate medical attention to -

1. Chest discomfort: It means something is wrong with your heart. Some people feel that there is a pushing and burning sensation in their chests. Particularly after walking or doing some work. Chest discomfort can indicate coronary artery disease in some men. It is better to consult the doctor and then only start with the treatment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Nausea, indigestion and abdominal pain: in some patients, abdominal pain is a symptom of heart disease.

3. Pain in the arm: Did you know? When the pain spreads from the chest toward the left arm, it is known as a heart attack. Numbness and weakness can also be seen in the left shoulder and arm.

4. Feeling dizzy or lightheaded: If the heart is unable to pump blood to the brain and other parts, one can feel dizzy or even lightheaded. This happens due to the lack of oxygen when there is no required amount of blood flow in the body. Light-headedness and dizziness can be associated with heart arrhythmia and even cardiomyopathy.

5. Heart pain or angina is the central chest pain radiating to the left shoulder or throat pain. This happens after walking or doing other activities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Do not hesitate to tell your doctor that you have discomfort or pain angina after walking so that you can further investigate and get proper treatment. Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre advised, “To keep heart disease at bay, it will be imperative for you to exercise daily, eat a well-balanced diet, stay stress-free and maintain an optimum weight. Try to lead a healthy life to take utmost care of your heart. Go for regular heart health screening as suggested by the doctor after every 6 months. Also, cut down on smoking to keep the heart strong. It is better to go for regular health check-ups and follow-ups as suggested by the doctor.”