Doubling masks doesn't reduce chances of coronavirus spread: Japan supercomputer
Japanese supercomputer simulations showed that wearing two masks gave limited benefit in blocking viral spread compared with one properly fitted mask. The findings in part contradict recent recommendations from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that two masks were better than one at reducing a person's exposure to the coronavirus.
Researchers used the Fugaku supercomputer to model the flow of virus particles from people wearing different types and combinations of masks, according to a study released on Thursday by research giant Riken and Kobe University.
Using a single surgical-type mask, made of non-woven material, had 85% effectiveness in blocking particles when worn tightly around the nose and face. Adding a polyurethane mask on top boosted the effectiveness to just 89%.
Wearing two non-woven masks isn't useful because air resistance builds up and causes leakage around the edges.
"The performance of double masking simply does not add up," wrote the researchers, led by Makoto Tsubokura.
In general, professional grade N95 masks were the best in protecting against infection, followed by non-woven masks, cloth masks, and finally polyurethane types, the study showed.
The Riken research team previously used the Fugaku supercomputer to model how humidity can affect viral contagion and the infection risks in trains, work spaces, and other environments.
As the COVID-19 epidemic has worn on, scientific consensus has grown that the virus is spread through the air and masks are effective in controlling contagion.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Music producer Rudy Willingham's hilarious hack might make kids drink more milk
- Music producer Rudy Willingham recently broke the Internet as he suggested fathers out there to use Beer Bong setup as an innovative feeding technique to make toddlers like his daughter, drink more milk easily without any mess | Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doubling masks doesn't reduce chances of coronavirus spread: Japan supercomputer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson channels Covid-19 lessons into new energy drink
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study finds walking pace among cancer survivors may be important for survival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Evolution drives boys to be more prone to autism and other conditions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divija Bhasin, an Instagrammer who is spreading awareness about mental health
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaping cannabis may be worse for lungs than smoking, study shows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Athletes who suffered from Covid-19, have rare chance of heart problems, study
- A new study published in the JAMA Cardiology has shown that the coronavirus can cause inflammation in many organs, including the heart but that is not the case in pro athletes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Green tea extracts may benefit facial development of children with Down syndrome
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here’s how MBA-turned-beauty blogger Sone Kanwar is redefining beauty standards
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vicky Kaushal's new fitness video features hilarious background music, seen yet?
- Vicky Kaushal recently shared a new fitness video in which the actor can be seen doing extremely tough box jumps. However, it was the background music in the clip that impressed his followers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
English Covid-19 prevalence dropping at slower rate, study finds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Samantha Akkineni balances herself on Swiss ball in new fitness video, seen yet?
- Samantha Akkineni recently shared a video of herself trying to balance her body on a Swiss ball and nailing it. The actor even revealed that it was her first day working with the new equipment. We are inspired.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study links birth weight to type 2 diabetes risk in adulthood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Are you #Technostressed? Take a break
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox