IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Doubling masks doesn't reduce chances of coronavirus spread: Japan supercomputer
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Doubling masks doesn't reduce chances of coronavirus spread: Japan supercomputer

The findings in part contradict recent recommendations from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that two masks were better than one at reducing a person's exposure to the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Tokyo, Japan
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:11 PM IST

Japanese supercomputer simulations showed that wearing two masks gave limited benefit in blocking viral spread compared with one properly fitted mask. The findings in part contradict recent recommendations from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that two masks were better than one at reducing a person's exposure to the coronavirus.

Researchers used the Fugaku supercomputer to model the flow of virus particles from people wearing different types and combinations of masks, according to a study released on Thursday by research giant Riken and Kobe University.

Using a single surgical-type mask, made of non-woven material, had 85% effectiveness in blocking particles when worn tightly around the nose and face. Adding a polyurethane mask on top boosted the effectiveness to just 89%.

Wearing two non-woven masks isn't useful because air resistance builds up and causes leakage around the edges.

"The performance of double masking simply does not add up," wrote the researchers, led by Makoto Tsubokura.

In general, professional grade N95 masks were the best in protecting against infection, followed by non-woven masks, cloth masks, and finally polyurethane types, the study showed.

The Riken research team previously used the Fugaku supercomputer to model how humidity can affect viral contagion and the infection risks in trains, work spaces, and other environments.

As the COVID-19 epidemic has worn on, scientific consensus has grown that the virus is spread through the air and masks are effective in controlling contagion.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Music producer Rudy Willingham's hilarious hack might make kids drink more milk(Instagram/rudy_willingham)
Music producer Rudy Willingham's hilarious hack might make kids drink more milk(Instagram/rudy_willingham)
health

Music producer Rudy Willingham's hilarious hack might make kids drink more milk

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:31 PM IST
  • Music producer Rudy Willingham recently broke the Internet as he suggested fathers out there to use Beer Bong setup as an innovative feeding technique to make toddlers like his daughter, drink more milk easily without any mess | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Doubling masks doesn't reduce chances of coronavirus spread: Japan supercomputer

Reuters, Tokyo, Japan
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:11 PM IST
The findings in part contradict recent recommendations from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that two masks were better than one at reducing a person's exposure to the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dwayne Johnson(Instagram)
Dwayne Johnson(Instagram)
health

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson channels Covid-19 lessons into new energy drink

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:07 PM IST
The megawatt actor and entrepreneur on balancing his time, keeping healthy, and the unexpected benefits of pandemic precautions
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the study does not establish that slow walking is a cause of death, the association persisted across at least nine tumour types.(Unsplash)
While the study does not establish that slow walking is a cause of death, the association persisted across at least nine tumour types.(Unsplash)
health

Study finds walking pace among cancer survivors may be important for survival

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:08 PM IST
A new study led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the National Cancer Institute has identified an association between slow walking pace and an increased risk of death among cancer survivors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The human genome has evolved to favour the inheritance of very different characteristics in males and females, which in turn makes men more vulnerable to a host of physical and mental health conditions(Pixabay)
The human genome has evolved to favour the inheritance of very different characteristics in males and females, which in turn makes men more vulnerable to a host of physical and mental health conditions(Pixabay)
health

Evolution drives boys to be more prone to autism and other conditions

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:39 PM IST
A team of genetic researchers during a recent study concluded that evolutionary forces drive a glaring gender imbalance in the occurrence of many health conditions, including autism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thanks Divija for spreading the word on mental well-being. (Divija Bhasin)
Thanks Divija for spreading the word on mental well-being. (Divija Bhasin)
health

Divija Bhasin, an Instagrammer who is spreading awareness about mental health

By Nikita Bhardwaj | HealthShots
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Awkwardgoat3, a mental health page by psychologist Divija Bhasin, has become a safe space on Instagram for those who don’t have a sounding board.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adolescents were about twice as likely to report wheezing or whistling in the chest than those who used e-cigarettes or smoked, findings from the University of Michigan showed.(Unsplash)
Adolescents were about twice as likely to report wheezing or whistling in the chest than those who used e-cigarettes or smoked, findings from the University of Michigan showed.(Unsplash)
health

Vaping cannabis may be worse for lungs than smoking, study shows

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:37 AM IST
Vaping cannabis may put teens at a greater risk for developing symptoms of lung injury than those who smoke cigarettes, or marijuana, or who vape nicotine, according to a new study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Heart problems may be rare in pro athletes after Covid-19(Unsplash)
Heart problems may be rare in pro athletes after Covid-19(Unsplash)
health

Athletes who suffered from Covid-19, have rare chance of heart problems, study

AP
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:40 AM IST
  • A new study published in the JAMA Cardiology has shown that the coronavirus can cause inflammation in many organs, including the heart but that is not the case in pro athletes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a new study, green tea supplements modulate facial development in children with Down syndrome. The study, led by Belgian and Spanish researchers, was published in Nature Scientific Reports.(Unsplash)
According to a new study, green tea supplements modulate facial development in children with Down syndrome. The study, led by Belgian and Spanish researchers, was published in Nature Scientific Reports.(Unsplash)
health

Green tea extracts may benefit facial development of children with Down syndrome

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Green tea is already known for its antioxidant properties, which aid in immunity boosting and weight loss, but did you know that it can also prove beneficial for the facial development of children with Down syndrome?
READ FULL STORY
Close
You are beautiful just the way you are.(Sone Kanwar)
You are beautiful just the way you are.(Sone Kanwar)
health

Here’s how MBA-turned-beauty blogger Sone Kanwar is redefining beauty standards

By Nikita Bhardwaj | HealthShots
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:16 PM IST
“Beauty is not about looking great, but feeling great as well,” says Sone Kanwar, a beauty influencer who goes by the name Glossypolish on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vicky Kaushal does box jumps in new fitness video(Instagram/ vickykaushal09)
Vicky Kaushal does box jumps in new fitness video(Instagram/ vickykaushal09)
health

Vicky Kaushal's new fitness video features hilarious background music, seen yet?

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:12 PM IST
  • Vicky Kaushal recently shared a new fitness video in which the actor can be seen doing extremely tough box jumps. However, it was the background music in the clip that impressed his followers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The researchers said that national prevalence was 0.49%, down two-thirds from the 1.57% recorded in January, but added that compared to interim findings for February, estimated prevalence had risen in London and the South-East, as well as the East and West Midlands.(Unsplash)
The researchers said that national prevalence was 0.49%, down two-thirds from the 1.57% recorded in January, but added that compared to interim findings for February, estimated prevalence had risen in London and the South-East, as well as the East and West Midlands.(Unsplash)
health

English Covid-19 prevalence dropping at slower rate, study finds

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:31 PM IST
The prevalence of Covid-19 infections in England has dropped since January, but the rate of decline has slowed and cases might be on the rise in some areas, researchers at Imperial College London said on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samantha Akkineni tries to exercise with the Swiss ball(Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl)
Samantha Akkineni tries to exercise with the Swiss ball(Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl)
health

Samantha Akkineni balances herself on Swiss ball in new fitness video, seen yet?

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:06 PM IST
  • Samantha Akkineni recently shared a video of herself trying to balance her body on a Swiss ball and nailing it. The actor even revealed that it was her first day working with the new equipment. We are inspired.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Compelling evidence indicated that susceptibility to type 2 diabetes over the life course is determined jointly by risk factors in both early life and adulthood, said the researchers.(Unsplash)
Compelling evidence indicated that susceptibility to type 2 diabetes over the life course is determined jointly by risk factors in both early life and adulthood, said the researchers.(Unsplash)
health

Study links birth weight to type 2 diabetes risk in adulthood

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:34 PM IST
A new study suggested that birth weight of 2.5 kg or more is strongly linked to the risk of developing type 2 diabetes in adulthood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Are you #Technostressed? Take a break
Are you #Technostressed? Take a break
health

Are you #Technostressed? Take a break

By Swati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:48 AM IST
Technology has enabled constant communication and wait for it, the expectation that we should be available 24/7 specially with our work from home schedules. All of us have been privy to a laptop in one hand, while conversing with someone on a call with the other hand all the time checking emails. Technology has left us vulnerable and stressed out resulting in fractured attention, haywire sleeping patterns, untimely meals, aches, pains and exhaustion and has given cognizance to the term, technostress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP