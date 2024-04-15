Drink ajwain tea on empty stomach in summer for these wonderful benefits

Ajwain, the age-old spice, has multitude of benefits in summer season. A cup of ajwain tea in morning can ease digestion, boost appetite and work wonders for your metabolism, aiding in weight loss. Ayurveda considers ajwain or carom seeds as a powerful cleanser. The potent spice can help relieve bloating, acidity, constipation and promote gut health. Ajwain tea can be brewed by adding a teaspoon of carom seeds in a cup of hot water. After steeping it for few minutes, it is strained and poured in a cup to be enjoyed as your first morning drink. Sweetening it with honey, black salt and a dash of lemon can improve its flavour. (Also read: Drink amla juice on empty stomach for these amazing benefits) Ajwain tea is better known to enhance digestion of individuals and promote good gut health(Shutterstock)

Ajwain also has additional benefits that you can reap from its regular consumption. The spice can help fight bacteria and fungi apart from reducing high cholesterol levels. The ancient spice also helps in lowering blood pressure. Ajwain is known to heal peptic ulcers and has anti-inflammatory qualities.

Ajwain tea, the herbal cure

"In summer’s ajwain tea can prove beneficial if taken on empty stomach, it is a traditional herbal treatment and has several health benefits. This drink has been valued for its medicinal qualities for generations, helping with indigestion to body detoxification," says Dr. Rohini Patil, MBBS & Nutritionist Founder Of Nutracy Lifestyle.

Many benefits of ajwain tea on empty stomach

Dr Patil shares wonderful benefits of ajwain tea on empty stomach in summer season.

1. Boosts digestion

Ajwain tea is better known to enhance digestion of individuals and promote good gut health. Thymol and other active ingredients in ajwain aid in stimulating the secretion of gastric juices, which improves digestion and relieves symptoms like indigestion and acidity. It's a great option for people who have difficulty with digestive problems or stomach-ache after meals because it has a calming effect on the stomach.

2. Improves appetite

Ajwain tea is also known to stimulate appetite, which is beneficial in the summer when the heat tends to suppress hunger. Ajwain tea stimulates the digestive system, which promotes a healthy appetite and makes sure you get the nutrients you need to be energized and feel good all around.

3. Relieves bloating

Ajwain tea is best to get rid of bloating and flatulence. Bloating and excessive flatulence symptoms are relieved by the carminative qualities of ajwain, also reducing the problem of gas and digestive discomfort. Providing more comfort and relief throughout the day.

4. Helps in detox

An additional advantage of drinking ajwain tea is detoxification. Ajwain include diuretic qualities that encourage the body to flush out waste and other toxins through urination. Ajwain tea helps support the body's natural detoxification processes, which helps to clear the system and enhance general health and energy.

5. Boosts metabolism

Ajwain tea can boost metabolism, which helps with weight management. When paired with a healthy diet and regular exercise, a higher metabolism aids in the body's ability to burn calories more effectively, aiding in weight loss and maintenance. Ajwain tea enhances overall metabolic health and may help with weight management by encouraging a healthy metabolism.

Overall, there are a lot of health benefits to drinking ajwain tea first thing in the morning in the summer. Ajwain tea offers an easy and natural solution to improve digestive and general health, cleansing the body, and boosting metabolism.