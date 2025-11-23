Dry winter air taking a toll on your skin? Key home remedies and care tips to keep it healthy through the season

The onset of winter presents a set of challenges in maintaining the health of one’s skin. With dry air and cold winds assaulting your exterior constantly, it is important to make sure that you have all the necessary remedies to keep your skin healthy and hydrated. Home Remedies for Dry Skin in Winter(Pixabay)

Here is a list of remedies and measures to take, in order to ensure that your skin doesn’t suffer on account of dipping temperatures.

Use the right type of face wash

Face washes in winter cannot be the same ones you use in summer. Those that contain soap and sulphate cleansers are fine for the hotter months, but in winter, they can strip away the natural oils in the skin of your face. So, use face washes that trap moisture and keep your skin hydrated.

Use a banana-based face pack

For a face pack, you don’t need to buy any fancy item. As per Wockhardt Hospitals, all you need to do is mash bananas with milk, lime juice, and honey, and apply the mixture to your face. It will prevent your face from becoming too dry.

Almond oil

To get more radiant and glowing skin, simply massage your face with almond oil and keep it overnight. According to Wockhardt Hospitals’ website, this will provide the necessary moisture for your skin and also maintain its glow.

Use lukewarm water for baths

In winter, it is very tempting to take hot showers. However, that may not be all that good for your skin. Using hot water to clean yourself may lead to loss of moisture from the skin, causing irritation. So, use lukewarm water. It will keep your skin’s moisture intact while also keeping your body warm.

Don’t rub your skin hard

Once you are done with your shower, don’t dry your skin by rubbing the towel harshly over it. Just pat yourself down. This, too, is crucial in ensuring that the natural moisture of your skin doesn’t get stripped away.

Eat vegetables and fruits

Along with a good supplement of omega-3-rich foods, also eat vegetables and fruits. Berries and pomegranate will also aid the health of your skin during winter.

Drink enough water

In winter, as the temperatures dip, we don’t feel the need to drink water that often. But that will be a mistake. Instead, make sure that you are taking a decent quantity of water and keeping yourself hydrated. That will remove toxins from the body, keep acne away and balance the oils in your skin.

For people who suffer from conditions such as acne or psoriasis, winters can be harsh. But even for those without any skin problems, winter may bring unwanted dryness. So, don’t forget to pay attention to your skin and take care of it.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.