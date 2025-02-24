Dull and damaged hair? 10 big hair care mistakes you need to stop making immediately

Everyone envies the sheen of healthy hair, that can be easily styled into any great hairstyle. And with ‘hair theory’ proving that different hairstyles can completely transform your look, it’s clear that great hair is a powerful asset. You might be unknowingly making hair mistakes regularly.(Freepik)

However, underneath the beautiful hair texture is not all genes, but genuine smart work. Unknowingly some or the other missteps may be preventing you from achieving healthy hair texture, trapping you in a frustrating cycle of dull, frizzy and damaged hair.

For healthier locks, it's important you keep an eye out for essential hair care by steering clear of common mistakes.

Sneha J. Jhaveri, hair stylist and Founder of Vous Salon shared these common mistakes you may be making. She also provided solutions to help you correct them and get your hair back to its healthiest state.

1. Using hot water to wash hair

Hot water may be warm and cosy for you, not for your hair.(Pexels)

Washing hair with hot water can strip it of natural oils, leading to dryness and brittleness.

Solution: Opt for lukewarm or cool water when washing your hair; this helps retain moisture and keeps the hair cuticle smooth.

2. Overwashing hair

Washing hair too frequently can remove essential oils, leading to dryness and irritation.

Solution: Determine your hair type and only wash as needed—usually every 2-3 days for most hair types.

3. Skipping conditioner

Not using conditioner can result in tangled, dry, and frizzy hair.

Solution: Always follow up your shampoo with a conditioner appropriate for your hair type to provide hydration and smoothness.

4. Using harsh products

Using hair products with sulfates, parabens, and alcohol can cause hair to become brittle and dry.

Solution: Look for sulfate-free, paraben-free, and alcohol-free products that are gentler on your hair and scalp, and stay away from products that claim to be natural.

5. Improper drying techniques

Rubbing hair aggressively with a cotton towel can cause breakage and frizz.

Solution: Pat hair dry gently with a towel or use a microfiber towel to absorb moisture without causing damage.

6. Not protecting hair from heat

Not using heat protectant sprays when using styling tools can lead to heat damage.

Solution: Always apply a heat protectant before blow-drying, curling, or straightening your hair.

7. Ignoring regular trims

Trimming your hair every 6-8 weeks is key to healthy hair growth.(Pexels)

Skipping trims can lead to split ends and the hair looking dull and dry towards the end. It will also look shapeless and flat if it's not shaped at the right time.

Solution: Schedule regular trims every 6-8 weeks to keep hair healthy, free from split ends and bouncy.

8. Using dandruff shampoo too often

Using medicated dandruff shampoos too frequently can lead to dryness and irritation of the scalp. It will also dry out the hair.

Solution: Use dandruff shampoo as directed, and alternate with a gentle shampoo to maintain scalp health.

9. Neglecting the scalp

It is actually one very common mistake. The scalp is actually more important than the hair. Keeping the scalp healthy is very important.

Solution: Use a scalp exfoliator once a fortnight. Make sure to wash your hair often, and at the first sign of build-up, make sure to use a clarifying shampoo to fix the problem

10. Ignoring the role of diet

Diet plays a crucial role in the texture and quality of hair. Most of us use great products but forget that the most important thing is what you eat or don’t eat.

Solution: If you are unaware, take the help of a nutritionist to give you a diet which promotes healthy hair. Multivitamins, the right foods, and fats are essential.

To sum up, based on the crucial insights shared by Sneha, good hair care is all about maintaining a routine and balancing all fronts. Good hair health doesn't just elicit from high-end hair care products. It demands a holistic approach by acknowledging all aspects, from taking care of hair length to the scalp. Some of the mistakes may even be minor, but over time, they add up to major damage. Shiny, glossy and bouncy hair can become a reality with consistency.

