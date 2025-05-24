Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Eat smarter: 5 clever food hacks that supercharge your everyday meals by maximising nutritional benefits

ByAdrija Dey
May 24, 2025 11:46 AM IST

From food pairing to prepping, make sure your heathy eating is smarter by adopting some unique food hacks that boost nutrients. 

Pairing certain foods, either with other ingredients or utilising simple kitchen hacks, can substantially enhance and amplify their nutritional value. Some small tweaks here and there will help you get more out of what's already on your plate. It's not only about eating well, but also about eating smart. With some tweaks, you can transform your meals into an absolute powerhouse, squeezing every bit of nutritional goodness. 

Get much more out of what you eat by being smart in how you pair and prep them.(Shutterstock)
Dr Karan Ranjan and health coach Cory Rodriguez took to Instagram to share some unique food combinations: 

These are the unique food hacks that Dr Karan Ranjan and health coach Cory Rodriguez shared:

1. Apple + garlic 

If you eat an apple, after you eat garlic, then the enzymes in the apple break down the sulphur compounds in the garlic, leaving you without garlic breath.

2. Potato + lower temperature

If you cook a potato and let it cool down before eating it, you can increase its resistance, making it better for your gut and blood sugar control.

3. Broccoli + chopping time

If you chop up broccoli and let it sit out for 10 minutes before cooking, you can increase the cancer-fighting compound sulforaphane in the broccoli. 

4. Avocado + bananas

If you store an unripe avocado next to bananas, the ethylene gas from the bananas will speed up the ripening process of the avocado. 

5. Carrots + grated style cutting

If you grate carrots before you eat them, then you absorb more of the skin-tightening antioxidant beta carotene.

These cooking and food pairings (also food synergy) can amp up the nutritional benefits of everyday ingredients. They might seem surprising, but they are unique street-smart hacks that make your food work harder for you, giving extra nutrients without extra effort. So, how you combine, prep and even store your foods may help in unlocking new benefits that you didn't know existed before.

ALSO READ: Gastroenterologist shares 5 powerful food combinations to protect liver health

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
