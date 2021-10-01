Eating food without oil or ghee can make you sick, says leading cardiologist

People suffering from heart diseases or blood pressure at times completely eliminate ghee or even healthy oils like mustard oil or olive oil from their diet. Even fitness enthusiasts or those aiming to shed kilos think that not consuming oil at all can help them reach their goal faster.

Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman of Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, New Delhi, however, in an interaction with HT Digital warned that not consuming fats could actually make people exhausted and unwell.

"Fats are needed by our body. Our brain, our neuron system, our nerves, conduction system, all work on fat. The best form of diet is the balanced diet. Only trans fat has to be avoided that is found in the street food cooked over and over, constantly over fire," said Dr Seth.

The eminent cardiologist also warned against consumption of packaged items like cakes, cookies etc that have high amounts of trans fats.

Dr Seth recommends consumption of 2-3 teaspoons of ghee or good oil like mustard or olive oil every day. "Mustard oil is a tremendous oil and can be eaten by common man or anybody across the country. A couple of spoons of ghee is better than vanaspati and other oil having trans fat," he added.

While Dr Seth asks his patients to eat homemade food cooked in the right oil, he doesn't approve of a diet that has no oil in it.

"I ask my patients to eat ghar ka khana cooked in the right oil. They can have pooris but it should be made in home. One should not prepare their meals separately without oil and must eat what other family members are eating. What happens is when you are eating food without salt or oil, you start losing weight, start feeling exhausted and start feeling unwell simply because you are skipping on one of the most important nutrients for the body which is fat," says Dr Seth.

Criticising fad diets that put the body under unnecessary stress, Dr Seth says, "human bodies are not created for fad diet. They put stress on human body for a temporary period and that's why they can't be maintained in long term. They will just help you to lose weight but it is not sustainable and it is not good for body in long term."

