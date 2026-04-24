Eating out on a calorie deficit? Fitness coach shares how to order food without derailing your weight loss progress

If you’re on a fitness journey or trying to lose weight, eating out can feel like stepping into the unknown – you can’t always control ingredients, portion sizes, or hidden calories. But that doesn’t mean you have to avoid restaurants altogether. With a few smart tweaks and mindful choices, you can still enjoy a satisfying, flavourful meal that fits your calorie goals without derailing your progress.

Here's a systematic way to order food when you're trying to control your calorie intake.(Unsplash)

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Coach Kev, a fitness trainer and fat-loss expert, is breaking down practical ways to customise restaurant meals so you can enjoy eating out without compromising your diet goals or calorie deficit. The fitness trainer took to X on April 23, stating, “If you're trying to lose weight and you're going out to eat, here's how to order.”

The protein

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{{^usCountry}} To start with, Coach Kev recommends building your meal around protein, suggesting that choosing your protein source first is the smartest approach. He highlights four high-protein, low-fat options that can be prepared with minimal oil, making them both nutritious and practical. Try to steer clear of deep-fried choices to keep meals lighter and more balanced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To start with, Coach Kev recommends building your meal around protein, suggesting that choosing your protein source first is the smartest approach. He highlights four high-protein, low-fat options that can be prepared with minimal oil, making them both nutritious and practical. Try to steer clear of deep-fried choices to keep meals lighter and more balanced. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The fitness coach suggests the following: 8oz grilled chicken

8oz sirloin steak or fillet

8oz salmon

8oz grilled shrimp The side {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fitness coach suggests the following: 8oz grilled chicken

8oz sirloin steak or fillet

8oz salmon

8oz grilled shrimp The side {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Your meal shouldn’t revolve around protein alone – you need the right sides to make it balanced and satisfying. Instead of pairing it with oily fries, Coach Kev suggests opting for lightly cooked vegetables, fresh salads, or even a baked potato that skips the excess oil. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Your meal shouldn’t revolve around protein alone – you need the right sides to make it balanced and satisfying. Instead of pairing it with oily fries, Coach Kev suggests opting for lightly cooked vegetables, fresh salads, or even a baked potato that skips the excess oil. {{/usCountry}}

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He recommends the following pairings:

Steamed vegetables

Side salad (dressing on side)

Plain baked potato

Grilled asparagus

The drink

No restaurant meal feels complete without something to sip alongside it. While water remains the best zero-calorie choice, the fitness trainer also shares a few smarter alternatives that can complement your meal without adding unnecessary calories.

Water

Diet soda

Unsweetened iced tea

Things to avoid

Beyond building your meal around healthier grilled or steamed options for protein and fibre, it’s just as important to be mindful of what to skip. Certain foods are loaded with empty calories and added sugars, which can quickly derail your calorie deficit without offering much nutritional value.

Coach Kev recommends skipping the following:

Bread basket

Fried appetisers

Heavy sauces or dressings

Sugary cocktails

Dessert (unless it's a special occasion)

Healthy customisations

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Eating out doesn’t have to mean loading up on fatty, sugary, or overly oily foods. With a few simple tweaks, you can ask the restaurant to tailor your meal to better suit your dietary goals. Coach Kev recommends asking for the following customisations when placing your order:

“Can I get that grilled instead of fried?”

“Sauce on the side, please.”

“Can I swap the fries for veggies?”

“Extra protein, please.”

With these simple tweaks, your entire meal can stay within roughly 600 to 800 calories while still delivering an impressive 40 to 60 grams of protein – making it both satisfying and aligned with your fitness goals.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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