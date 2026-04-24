Eating out on a calorie deficit? Fitness coach shares how to order food without derailing your weight loss progress
Going out to eat can feel daunting when you are trying to control calories, but it doesn't have to be so hard. Coach Kev shares a systematic way to order food.
If you’re on a fitness journey or trying to lose weight, eating out can feel like stepping into the unknown – you can’t always control ingredients, portion sizes, or hidden calories. But that doesn’t mean you have to avoid restaurants altogether. With a few smart tweaks and mindful choices, you can still enjoy a satisfying, flavourful meal that fits your calorie goals without derailing your progress.
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Coach Kev, a fitness trainer and fat-loss expert, is breaking down practical ways to customise restaurant meals so you can enjoy eating out without compromising your diet goals or calorie deficit. The fitness trainer took to X on April 23, stating, “If you're trying to lose weight and you're going out to eat, here's how to order.”
The protein
To start with, Coach Kev recommends building your meal around protein, suggesting that choosing your protein source first is the smartest approach. He highlights four high-protein, low-fat options that can be prepared with minimal oil, making them both nutritious and practical. Try to steer clear of deep-fried choices to keep meals lighter and more balanced.{{/usCountry}}
To start with, Coach Kev recommends building your meal around protein, suggesting that choosing your protein source first is the smartest approach. He highlights four high-protein, low-fat options that can be prepared with minimal oil, making them both nutritious and practical. Try to steer clear of deep-fried choices to keep meals lighter and more balanced.{{/usCountry}}
The fitness coach suggests the following:
- 8oz grilled chicken
- 8oz sirloin steak or fillet
- 8oz salmon
- 8oz grilled shrimp
The side{{/usCountry}}
The fitness coach suggests the following:
- 8oz grilled chicken
- 8oz sirloin steak or fillet
- 8oz salmon
- 8oz grilled shrimp
The side{{/usCountry}}
Your meal shouldn’t revolve around protein alone – you need the right sides to make it balanced and satisfying. Instead of pairing it with oily fries, Coach Kev suggests opting for lightly cooked vegetables, fresh salads, or even a baked potato that skips the excess oil.{{/usCountry}}
Your meal shouldn’t revolve around protein alone – you need the right sides to make it balanced and satisfying. Instead of pairing it with oily fries, Coach Kev suggests opting for lightly cooked vegetables, fresh salads, or even a baked potato that skips the excess oil.{{/usCountry}}
He recommends the following pairings:
- Steamed vegetables
- Side salad (dressing on side)
- Plain baked potato
- Grilled asparagus
The drink
No restaurant meal feels complete without something to sip alongside it. While water remains the best zero-calorie choice, the fitness trainer also shares a few smarter alternatives that can complement your meal without adding unnecessary calories.
- Water
- Diet soda
- Unsweetened iced tea
Things to avoid
Beyond building your meal around healthier grilled or steamed options for protein and fibre, it’s just as important to be mindful of what to skip. Certain foods are loaded with empty calories and added sugars, which can quickly derail your calorie deficit without offering much nutritional value.
Coach Kev recommends skipping the following:
- Bread basket
- Fried appetisers
- Heavy sauces or dressings
- Sugary cocktails
- Dessert (unless it's a special occasion)
Healthy customisations
Eating out doesn’t have to mean loading up on fatty, sugary, or overly oily foods. With a few simple tweaks, you can ask the restaurant to tailor your meal to better suit your dietary goals. Coach Kev recommends asking for the following customisations when placing your order:
- “Can I get that grilled instead of fried?”
- “Sauce on the side, please.”
- “Can I swap the fries for veggies?”
- “Extra protein, please.”
With these simple tweaks, your entire meal can stay within roughly 600 to 800 calories while still delivering an impressive 40 to 60 grams of protein – making it both satisfying and aligned with your fitness goals.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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