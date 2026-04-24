Does your diet lack fibre? Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares high-fibre options to try

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, is drawing attention to the widespread fibre gap in modern diets and why it matters more than most realise. In an Instagram video shared on April 23, he breaks down simple, accessible fibre-rich foods that can be easily incorporated into everyday meals.

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In the quest for a ‘healthy’ diet, protein has taken centre stage, with many people actively trying to increase their intake through shakes, supplements, and high-protein meals. But while protein gets all the attention, fibre – an equally essential nutrient – often slips under the radar. This quiet neglect can come at a cost, as fibre plays a crucial role in everything from digestion to heart health, making it just as important to prioritise in your daily diet.

Fibre gap in the daily diet According to Dr London, there is a significant fibre gap in the average American diet. He notes that most people consume only around 17 grams of fibre per day – barely half of the amount recommended by dietary guidelines – highlighting a widespread nutritional shortfall that often goes unnoticed.

He explains, “Now, here's the thing. The average American eats about 17 grams of fibre a day, and that's just not enough. The recommendation is 25 grams for women and about 38 grams for men.”

High-fibre meal recommendations Dr London recommends a range of simple, high-fibre foods that can be effortlessly woven into everyday meals. He also outlines balanced meal ideas for breakfast, lunch, and dinner that help you increase your fibre intake without overthinking it, making it easier to meet your daily requirements.

Breakfast Oatmeal from rolled oats (½ cup dry) + raspberries (1 cup) + almonds (1 oz): contains approximately 15.5 grams of fibre

Pear (1 medium) + flaxseeds (2 tbsp) + your favourite yoghurt: contains 10 to 12 grams of fibre approx Lunch/Dinner Lentils (½ cup cooked): contain around 7.8 grams of fibre

Black beans (½ cup cooked): contain about 7.5 grams of fibre

Sweet potato (1 medium, with skin) + broccoli (1 cup cooked): contains approximately nine to 10 grams of fibre Why is fibre important? Dr London highlights that fibre is not just vital for a healthy gut microbiome, but also plays a key role in stabilising blood sugar levels and regulating cholesterol. Despite being a relatively simple addition to your diet, fibre can have a powerful, far-reaching impact on your overall health.

He explains, “Why is fibre so important? Well, it helps you maintain your blood glucose levels. It helps you regulate your cholesterol levels, and it's essential for your gut microbiome. Now, I realise this isn't a sexy bio hack, but it is easily accessible for most people, and it's extremely powerful.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.