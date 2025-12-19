Energy drinks: Are these concoctions good for you? A detailed look at their benefits and harms

Energy drinks are omnipresent in modern-day supermarkets and most grocery shops. These drinks, which allegedly provide an instant boost of energy, contain caffeine as the main ingredient. Caffeine is one of the main ingredients in energy drinks.

According to the National Library of Medicine, the first such drink introduced in the American market was Dr Enuf in 1949. Europe had to wait till 1987 for their first ‘energy’ drink. The popularity of these drinks surged after the launch of the famous ‘Red Bull’ in 1997.

The National Library of Medicine’s website reveals that the annual consumption of such energy drinks was more than 5.8 billion litres in 2013. These drinks, marketed as a great source of energy at short notice, are very popular with teenagers and youngsters. Further, it mentions that two-thirds of the consumers of such drinks are people in the age group of 13-35.

While the composition of the energy drink varies with each brand, generally, these energy drinks contain 80–150 milligrams of caffeine for every eight ounces. However, many such drinks also contain high amounts of sugar or artificial sweeteners.

Dangers of energy drinks

Despite their marketing, these drinks are now being seen as a major threat to the health of their consumers. Scientists believe these drinks can cause severe harm, especially if consumed in large amounts.

The caffeine in these drinks increases the arterial blood pressure and heart rate. It could also cause anxiety, insomnia, gastrointestinal upset, muscle twitching, restlessness and periods of inexhaustibility. There are also four psychiatric disorders which are induced by caffeine that have been recognised. These are: caffeine intoxication, caffeine-induced anxiety, caffeine-induced sleep disorder and caffeine-related disorder.

The high sugar content in these drinks can also cause obesity and high blood sugar-related problems. Energy drinks can also enhance diuresis and lead to greater sodium losses through urine. Lastly, these drinks are also harmful to human health and human teeth.

Also Read: AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 8 warning signs that indicate we are ‘pooping wrong’

Benefits of energy drinks

But it’s not all one-way street when it comes to the effects of these energy drinks. They do have some benefits as well, but only when a limited quantity is consumed. The caffeine can improve memory, make one more alert and also improve the mood. These are the reasons why such drinks are seen as good accompaniments for parties.

Studies have also suggested, as pointed out by the National Library of Medicine, that these drinks improve aerobic endurance and performance. However, different studies have come up with different results on whether such drinks enhance athletic performance. Some suggest a mild improvement, while others showed no change.

Overall, experts are not big fans of such drinks and suggest their consumption in moderation. For those with high blood sugar or heart ailments, it is better to avoid them altogether.

Also Read: Cardiologist with 30 years of experience explains how prolonged and high dose melatonin use impacts the heart

FAQs

What is the main ingredient of energy drinks?

The main ingredient of energy drinks is caffeine.

Do energy drinks improve alertness?

Yes, energy drinks can make people more alert.

What was the name of the first energy drink introduced in the US market?

Dr. Enuf.