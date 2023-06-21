Pitter patter raindrops or heavier rains provide welcome relief from the oppressive heat and most of us, including first-time parents, are overjoyed to see the rain but at the same time, this rainy season proves to be a great struggle as with the approach of the monsoon, you will be inundated with unwelcome guests such as mosquitoes and infection-causing microorganisms, which are undoubtedly harmful to your infant. In such instances, the first thing on your attention should be the health and protection of your infant in the monsoon.

Indoor Activities for Your Baby While It Rains

Ensuring a healthy monsoon for the infants: Tips to keep your baby safe in the rainy season (Photo by Vitolda Klein on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shalini Vijay, Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals in Lullanagar, shared, “Since water-borne infections are on the rise during this season, your infant is more vulnerable to being ill. As a result, as first-time parents, you should take extra precautions to protect your child from the monsoon. In this rainy season, it might be anything from pre-checking your inside to keeping your youngster away from anyone who is ill.”

For first-time parents, she recommended some infant care advice during the rainy season -

Use Appropriate Rain Protection:

Umbrellas, raincoats, and rain boots are tried-and-true items that will keep your children safe throughout the year. Before they go, make sure they have all of the necessary equipment. During the rainy season, the temperature can quickly shift from hot and humid to unexpectedly chilly. Dress your kid in comfortable cotton garments to keep dampness at bay but always carry or wear a vest or jacket for when the weather turns chilly. Make certain that the baby's clothing are totally dry. During the rainy season, clothing tends to absorb moisture, which can lead to fungal diseases.

Refuse Wet Diapers:

During the rainy season, do not allow your child to wear damp diapers for even one minute. On chilly rainy days, babies urinate more than other seasons, which might cause skin rashes. Even mildly damp diapers can cause skin rashes and make newborns feel chilled. So, remember to change your baby's nappy as soon as you notice it is wet or soiled. Allow your child some free time to change his or her nappy.

Stop diseases in their tracks

Fever, bodily aches, sneezing and other symptoms are characteristic of monsoon-related illnesses and may even signify the development of viral infections. Contact your doctor straight soon and take the appropriate precautions to battle the illness while it is still in its early stages.

Keep mosquitos away from you and your kid

Mosquito bites can cause severe discomfort in the newborn and cause red swellings in numerous regions. Choose a mosquito net for your baby's cot to ensure he sleeps soundly. When it is dusk, wear fully covered garments. If you have a mosquito repellent comprised of natural components, you can use it as well.

When Should You Bathe Your Baby During the Monsoon?

Dr Shalini Vijay answered, “A baby does not require a daily bath because he spends most of his time indoors. Bathing your infant two to three times each week, especially during humid seasons, might provide respite from the heat. If your youngster has been outside, they should surely take a warm water bath. Monsoons literally put a grin on the faces of infants and babies. Most childhood memories are comprised of playing in the rain and launching paper boats. Little toddlers may make the most of the rainy weather by following the correct infant care instructions and you can be confident in their health and safety.”

