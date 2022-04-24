Esha Gupta's weekend Pilates routine features fun exercises with a Props ball: Watch video here

Whether it is a shoot day, a holiday, or a breather from busy schedules, Bollywood celebrities never take a break from their workout schedules. They are known for trying their hands at several training forms to keep themselves fit and healthy. However, one exercise routine is a favourite among many stars. If you guessed Pilates, then you are absolutely correct. The seemingly simple workout boosts strength and flexibility in one's body. Several stars love this routine, including Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Kangana Ranaut, and Kriti Sanon. And now, Esha Gupta seems to be the latest star bitten by the Pilates bug. Her latest gym video is proof.

Celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit, known for training Sara, Janhvi, and Pooja among others, took to her Instagram page to share a video of Esha indulging in a fun Pilates session during the weekend. Namrata and Esha tried their hands at three different Pilates exercise forms on the Cadillac Reformer with a Props Ball. "We jumped into the weekend [fire emoji] Esha Gupta #PilatesGirl," Namrata captioned the post. (Also Read: Esha Gupta in nude bralette and waist-high slit skirt set is ravishing, see all pics)

Watch the video here:

The video begins with Esha and Namrata doing a movement exercise on the Cadillac Reformer, where they pushed their bodies with their legs while throwing the Props Ball in the air and catching it. Then, pushing their bodies upwards, they shuffled the balls under their legs. The last exercise featured the two sitting on the Cadillac on their knees and pushing their bodies with their palms. These exercises focused on building upper and lower body strength and improving the core.

Pilates Benefits:

Pilates helps improve flexibility in the body, correct the posture, relax shoulders, neck and upper back, increase muscle strength, and tone the core muscles, including abdominal muscles, lower back, hips and buttocks. It boosts balanced muscular stability on both sides of the body and enhanced muscular control of the back and limbs.