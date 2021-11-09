Esha Gupta throwing punches in intense boxing video is the workout inspiration we need today: Watch

It is a healthy Tuesday for actor Esha Gupta as the star hit the gym today for an intense boxing session with her trainer. If you felt demotivated, her video will inspire you to put some serious effort at the gym by indulging in an intense session.

Esha posted a video of herself exercising at the gym on Tuesday, November 9. She shared with her followers that she was training for the upcoming web series, Invisible Woman, which will mark Suniel Shetty's OTT debut. She also thanked her trainer for putting in all the efforts with her. She wrote, "@boxeopath killing me softly, post giving me feels thank you for making me prep for #invisblewoman...you guys are beast love you."

The video shows Esha, dressed in a white cropped tank top, black tights, shoes and red boxing gloves, practising boxing with her trainer. She can be seen throwing some mean punches in the video and maintaining a great stance throughout the routine. Esha tied her locks in a sleek ponytail to keep the session fuss-free. Additionally, she chose Post Malone and The Weeknd's song, One Right Now, for the reel.

Watch the video here:

Benefits of boxing training:

Boxing is known to be a good cardio exercise and packs in several benefits. This full-body workout improves cardiovascular health, builds overall body strength, and increases hand-eye coordination and muscle mass. It also enhances stamina and endurance. One can also decrease stress, improve sleep quality, and overall confidence by practising boxing.

Earlier, Esha delighted her followers by sharing snippets from her Diwali celebrations. She also gave us fashion goals with her choice of attire for the festivities. Esha wore a powder grey saree embroidered with sequins and a sleeveless blouse. She accessorised her stunning look with a choker necklace and earrings.

See her post:

Meanwhile, apart from Invisible Woman, Esha features in the show Nakaab. Directed by Soumik Sen, the investigative thriller also stars Mallika Sherawat, Gautam Rode, and Ankita Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

