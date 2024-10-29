Essential foods for senior citizens to build immunity and fight Dengue fever: From lean protein to healthy fats

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne disease, infamous for the platelet count drop that can create further serious complications. And dengue fever is especially corncerning as according to a study, there’s a mortality rate of 4.3% for the elderly population affected by dengue fever. This makes good immunity absolutely important to help combat the severity of dengue fever symptoms,. Dengue fever has a mortality rate of 4.3% in the elderly population.(Pexels)

In an interview with HT, Sweedal Trinidade, Chief Dietician, P. D. Hinduja Hospital & MRC, Khar, Mumbai, emphasised the role of effective nutrition in building immunity that helps with the dengue severity as well as quick recovery. Here are some nutrition tips to build immunity.

Stay hydrated

Hydration is undeniably crucial for helping the body cope with dengue fever. Sweedal Trinidade recommended, “Drinking plenty of water and fluids is essential to help your body recover from dengue fever. Aim for at least 8-10 glasses of water per day. Include coconut water with a check on serum electrolyte levels. Proper hydration can help the skin and mucous cell membrane act as a barrier to prevent the entry of microbes into the body to some extent. It can also help decrease nasal irritation when coughing, sneezing and even just breathing.”

Proteins for immunity

Incorporating adequate protein into your diet is crucial for maintaining strength and supporting recovery. She said, “Eat lean proteins like fish, chicken, whole pulses, lentils, dairy, and soya and supplement your meals with proteins in case of a drop in appetite.”

Antioxidants intake

Have plenty of fruits. (Pexels)

Fruits and veggies have antioxidants. By maximising the intake, the body gets essential energy by reducing oxidative stress. Sweedal Trinidade advised having whole, unprocessed foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains rather than juices and packaged foods.

Healthy fats

Almonds, cashews are a good source of healthy fats. (Pexels)

Healthy fats support immunity and provide energy for quick recovery. She said, “A low-fat diet with supplementation of essential fatty acids with the incorporation of nuts and seeds is an amazing option. These foods provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that help boost immunity.”

Liquid food for low appetite

Often during dengue, the appetite falls, but that doesn't mean one should neglect nutrition. She highlighted, “Foods with liquid consistency like porridges, smoothies, pureed soups, thin vegetable khichidi, and food low in spices and oil should be consumed. Vitamin C is crucial in fighting off infections. Include vitamin C-rich foods like citrus fruits, leafy greens, and bell peppers in your diet.”

