As dengue cases are rising across the country, public health departments are on a high alert as one of the primary concerns in this season is the DENV-3 variant, a strain that poses significant health risks. Unlike DENV-1 and DENV-2, immunity from these earlier serotypes does not offer protection against DENV-3, making it a formidable threat. ⁠DENV-3 variant of Dengue: Who is at higher risk and what are best preventive practices to follow? (Photo by Pixabay)

Read on as we explore who is at a higher risk of severe complications from DENV-3 and outline the most effective preventive measures to protect against this dangerous viral strain.

Understanding DENV-3 and Its Risks

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is transmitted by the Aedes mosquito and has four distinct serotypes. DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3 and DENV-4. Being one of the dengue stereotypes, DENV-3 is noticed to be more vulnerable now, requiring increased awareness and preventive measures.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Deepak Parashar, Senior Health Consultant at Healthians, elaborated on the DENV-3 variant's impact, and stated, “Understanding DENV-3 is crucial because many have already been exposed to and developed immunity against DENV-1 and DENV-2. However, this immunity does not protect from DENV-3, as the immune system does not recognize the virus. It’s seen that this variant can appear to affect individuals who have previously been infected with another dengue strain. The second infection, particularly with DENV-3, can trigger a more intense immune response, leading to complications such as dengue hemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome. It’s crucial to monitor closely, especially those with a history of dengue.”

Who Is at Higher Risk?

Dr Parashar emphasised that individuals who have had dengue before are at greater risk of severe outcomes with DENV-3. He siad, “Secondary infections with a different serotype, such as DENV-3, can cause a phenomenon known as antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE). This occurs when non-neutralizing antibodies from a previous infection help the virus enter cells more easily, worsening the illness.”

Those with weaker immune responses are at a higher dengue risk(File Photo)

He also highlighted that people with pre-existing conditions, such as diabetes or cardiovascular issues and those in densely populated urban areas are at heightened risk. The younger population, particularly children and the elderly are more susceptible to complications due to weaker immune responses.

Preventive Practices for DENV-3

When asked about preventive strategies, Dr Parashar provided key insights and sahred, “Prevention starts with controlling the mosquito population, as Aedes mosquitoes thrive in stagnant water. Communities should focus on eliminating potential breeding grounds by emptying containers with standing water, using mosquito repellents, and installing screens on windows and doors. Wearing long-sleeved clothing can also minimize exposure.”

Additionally, Dr Parashar recommended avoiding mosquito-prone areas, particularly during peak biting hours—dawn and dusk. “Use insect repellents with DEET or picaridin and encourage community-wide measures like fogging in high-risk areas,” he advised.

1. Boosting immunity against dengue, the key to prevention

While controlling mosquito bites is critical, building a strong immune system is equally important. Nutrition plays a vital role in preparing the body to fight off infections, including dengue. Clinical Nutritionist Prachi Mandholia, shared her insights on how dietary choices can influence dengue prevention and recovery.

Guduchi improves a person’s immunity like no other herb, showing considerable improvement in people suffering from viral fever, upset stomach, cough/cold, dengue, typhoid, etc.(Pixabay)

“Strengthening the immune system can help mitigate the severity of a dengue infection,” Prachi explained. “Consuming a nutrient-rich diet, especially foods high in antioxidants, helps the body combat oxidative stress caused by viral infections. Foods rich in vitamin C, such as citrus fruits and kiwi can provide a good support to the immune system during dengue.”

2. Dietary Recommendations for Prevention and Recovery

Prachi’s approach emphasised the importance of hydration and balanced nutrition, especially in areas experiencing dengue outbreaks. “Dengue often leads to dehydration, which can worsen symptoms. Drinking plenty of fluids—such as water, coconut water, and herbal teas—helps maintain electrolyte balance,” she said.

She also recommends incorporating foods that promote platelet production, as low platelet counts are common in dengue patients. “Papaya leaves, pomegranate and wheatgrass are known for their potential to increase platelet count naturally, making them a valuable addition during dengue,” Prachi advised.

For those recovering from dengue, Prachi highlighted the need for gradual nourishment. “Post-infection, the body’s immunity remains compromised, so it is important to focus on smaller, more frequent meals that are easy to digest, as the digestive system may be weakened. Avoid processed foods and focus on anti-inflammatory foods like turmeric, ginger and fenugreek seeds that speed up recovery.”

3. Prevention from Secondary Infections

Further, prevention from secondary infection is important as Dr Parashar emphasised the dangers of it. “If you’ve had dengue once, you need to be even more cautious the second time around, especially with DENV-3 in circulation. Dengue hemorrhagic fever can develop quickly, so it’s essential to seek medical care at the first signs of dengue, especially for those with a previous history of the disease.”

Prachi added, “A strong immune system, built through consistent, healthy eating habits, can provide some level of protection by making the body more resilient to infections. However, medical intervention is crucial and nutrition should be seen as a supportive tool in the overall prevention and recovery process.”

Prevention also includes staying informed about symptoms and opting for early diagnosis to manage dengue outbreaks. “If you’re experiencing symptoms like high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, or rash, it’s important to get tested immediately,” Dr Parashar advised.

He also urged individuals to not self-medicate. “Many people try to manage dengue at home, but it’s a serious illness that requires medical supervision to avoid complications like hemorrhagic fever. Early detection through proper diagnostic tests can make all the difference.”

Dengue, particularly with the DENV-3 variant, poses significant health risks to vulnerable populations. By adopting preventive practices such as mosquito control, bolstering immunity through nutrition and seeking early diagnosis, communities can mitigate the impact of this dangerous viral outbreak.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.