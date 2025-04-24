Expert shares how to know if you are addicted to your phone, 4 tips to reduce screentime

Screens have taken over our lives, with thumbs doomscrolling marathons' worth of distance. This habit of landing on social media the moment you unlock the phone has become second nature, like a muscle memory. Attention span, too, has taken a serious hit. Being engaged with a screen is a reflex nowadays, something we instinctively reach, whether standing in long queues (makes sense), to mid-conversation (doesn't make sense). Doomscrolling alters your brain functions.(Shutterstock)

However, this is nothing new. Tragically, even netizens are painfully aware of this infamous muscle memory, taking to Instagram to share how screen addiction gets in the way of their daily lives.

With screen addiction growing every day, how do you identify if you are addicted to screens?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pragati Goyal, Clinical Psychologist at Lissun, a mental health platform, shared how one can figure out if they have screen addiction and how they can treat it.

Pragati explained the core basics of addiction and revealed, “An unhealthy addiction isn't just about how often you engage in something, it’s about how much control you have over it and how it affects your life. One of the clearest signs is continuing the behaviour despite knowing it’s causing harm to your health, relationships, work, or emotional wellbeing. Take screen addiction as an example. Many people struggle with sleep procrastination; they know they're losing sleep because of screen time, yet still end up scrolling through reels or watching ‘just one more episode.’ This pattern, despite knowing the consequences, is a major red flag.”

Signs you are unhealthily addicted to your phone

The short bursts of dopamine drive the addictive behaviour of doomscrolling.(Shutterstock)

Pragati shared these other signs that you need to keep an eye out for:

Strong sense of compulsion and difficulty in controlling the behaviour (starting, stopping, or limiting use.)

Withdrawal symptoms, like anxiety, restlessness, or even physical discomfort when trying to stop.

Loss of interest in other activities that once brought you joy.

Based on the signs shared by Pragati, it's evident that the itch in your head to check your phone is unbeatable, making you restless. Doomscrolling is rooted in the entire concept of the inability to put down the phone and keep scrolling the entire day. Moreover, the phone takes over your entire leisure time, draining joy from the things you once enjoyed.

What short attention span does to your brain

The direct by-product is a short attention span, and because of this, your brain functions get altered.

Pragati explained more on this, addressing the issue of ‘popcorn brain,'"The habits that feed into a short attention span, like constant scrolling, endless notifications, and nonstop digital stimulation, have significantly reshaped the way our brains function. A powerful way to understand this is through the concept of ‘popcorn brain,’ a term coined by researcher David Levy. It describes how excessive exposure to digital media conditions the brain to crave constant novelty, making it harder to focus, settle, or simply be present. Our attention becomes scattered, and stillness starts to feel uncomfortable. This rewiring doesn’t just change our habits, it taps into deep neurological processes. Screens and apps are designed to exploit our cognitive vulnerabilities, triggering the brain's reward system by releasing dopamine, the same neurotransmitter involved in addictions to substances like alcohol or drugs."

How to reduce screen addiction?

It's time you put down your phone and take back the control of your time.(Shutterstock)

There's still time to get out of the rabbit hole you have fallen into. Point being, it's not too late. You can still turn things around and take control.

Pragati shared this detailed guide that covers effective methods one can adopt to reduce screen addiction:

1. Be kind to yourself and allow time for change: The first step is to acknowledge that breaking free from screen addiction is not going to be easy. It involves biological rewiring and a shift in your brain’s reward systems. So, be kind to yourself and understand that this is a journey that will take time. There will be lapses, moments of struggle, and discomfort, but that's all part of the process. Embrace self-compassion and give yourself the space to grow.

2. Set clear boundaries around screen time: It's not about cutting screens out completely but defining how much, when, and where you can use them. Set specific limits on screen time, like no screens for the first hour after waking or 30 minutes before bed. Be mindful of where you use your phone; perhaps avoid screens in your bedroom, during meals, or in social situations. These boundaries help create space for other activities and make you more intentional about your screen use.

3. Identify the real reason behind your screen usage: Ask yourself why you’re reaching for your phone. Is it out of boredom, stress, or a need to escape? Identifying the deeper emotional triggers behind your screen use helps you understand that it’s not just the screen you’re after, but what it represents: comfort, distraction, or a quick emotional fix. By understanding the root cause, you can address the need in healthier ways.

4. Use the Triple W Technique: This technique involves asking yourself three questions before reaching for your phone:

What for? Why am I picking up my phone? (Is it to check social media, read the news, etc.?)

Why now? What am I feeling right now—boredom, anxiety, stress, or loneliness—that’s prompting me to use my phone?

What else? What can I do to meet this need without using my phone? Can I go for a walk, read, meditate, or talk to a friend instead?

ALSO READ: Checking phone at dinner table? Study shows how phubbing hurts your relationship

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.