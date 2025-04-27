Eye makeup and contact lenses: Are they posing threat to your eyes? Doctor shares symptoms and prevention tips

Eye makeup and contact lenses have become part of daily lives for women in general. But behind these makeup and lenses, is there lurking a severe threat to eye health? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Venkatesh Babu S, consultant ophthalmologist, Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital, Bengaluru said, “Misuse or overuse can take a toll on eye health if proper care isn’t taken. It is important to be cautious while using lenses and certain eye makeup like kajal.” Also read | From screen time to nutrition: 10 expert-approved eye care habits to maintain healthy vision in 2025 Overuse of eye makeup and contact lenses can cause severe threat to eye health.(Shutterstock)

Risks of overusing eye makeup:

Irritation: Inadequate application and removal of the eye product can actually lead to infections and irritations.

Expired or unclean makeup: Common makeup related difficulties include infections caused by expired goods, sharing makeup with others, or using unclean brushes.

Risk for sensitive eyes: Certain ingredients in eye makeup, such as preservatives and scents, may cause adverse reactions in individuals with sensitive eyes.

Clogged ducts: Applying eyeliner along the waterline could clog tear ducts, leading to wet eyes, irritation and infection.

Corneal abrasions: Accidental pokes with mascara wands or pencil eyeliners can scratch the cornea and can lead to pain and redness in the eyes.

Dry eyes: Dry eye symptoms can be caused by loose glitter or powder entering the eye, disrupting the tear film and aggravating dryness. Also, waterproof makeup can be difficult to remove and can contain harsh chemicals. Also read | Ayurvedic diet and lifestyle tips for healthy eyes

Risks of misusing contact lenses:

“Contact lenses are a convenient alternative to spectacles, particularly for individuals who want to avoid surgery and wearing spectacles, but they come with their own set of risks. Wearing contact lenses for longer than the suggested duration or not following cleaning instructions can increase the risk of infection,” said Dr. Venkatesh Babu S.

Sleeping with contact lenses can lead to eye infections.(Shutterstock)

Infections: Common causes of eye infections are inadequate hygiene and sleeping with contact lenses.

Red eyes: Irritation and red eyes can occur due to improper fit or excessive dryness of the eyes.

Corneal ulcers: They are a severe worry caused by wearing lenses for too long without good care.

Dry eyes: Contact lenses restrict oxygen flow to the eye surface, causing dry and irritated eyes over a period of time.

Doctor-recommended prevention tips:

Use hypoallergenic cosmetics products and replace them every 3 to 6 months.

Do not use expired eye makeup and avoid sharing it with others.

Always insert lenses before applying makeup and remove them before removing makeup.

Make sure to follow proper hand hygiene when handling lenses or applying items around the eyes. Also read | Improve your eyesight naturally: 4 ancient Yoga tricks that work wonders to enhance vision

Regular eye exams can identify any eye related problems at an early stage. Whether it's makeup or contact lenses, it all comes down to hygiene, awareness, and applying items with caution and care.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.