Improve your eyesight naturally: 4 ancient Yoga tricks that work wonders to enhance vision

Yoga can be beneficial for maintaining healthy eyesight by relieving eye strain, improving blood circulation to the eyes and reducing stress, which can contribute to vision problems. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, recommended some Yoga poses and practices that can help support vision -

1. Palming:

Sit comfortably with your eyes closed. Rub your palms together vigorously until they feel warm. Then, gently cup your palms over your closed eyes without applying pressure. Relax and breathe deeply for a few minutes, allowing the warmth from your palms to soothe your eyes.

A bad eyesight may be a result of habits and lifestyle choices as well as pre-existing health conditions. A confluence of factors including genetics, age and your personal environment can affect you vision. While people may correct their vision by just getting a pair of glasses or contact lenses, they tend to ignore other steps that are essential to take care of their eyesight. As the world gets surrounded by screens, it is easy to develop bad habits that may contribute to poor vision. According to a WHO report, at least 2.2 billion people across the world have a near or distance vision impairment. In at least 1 billion – or almost half – of these cases, vision impairment could have been prevented or has yet to be addressed.

2. Eye exercises:

Several simple eye exercises can help improve focus and strengthen eye muscles. One example is the "eye rotations" exercise, where you slowly rotate your eyes in a circular motion, first clockwise and then counterclockwise. Another exercise is "near and far focusing," where you alternate between focusing on a nearby object and a distant one to improve flexibility and focus.

3. Blinking:

Blinking is a natural way to lubricate the eyes and prevent dryness. However, many people tend to blink less frequently when staring at screens or concentrating intently. Take breaks throughout the day to consciously blink and relax your eye muscles.

Eye care tips: Preventive measures for taking care of retinal health(Karolina Grabowska)

4. Tratak:

Tratak is a yogic practice of gazing steadily at a single point, such as flame of a lamp, or a black dot on a wall. This practice helps improve concentration and focus while also soothing the eyes. Start by sitting in a comfortable position and gazing at the chosen object without blinking for as long as you can. When your eyes start to water or feel strained, close them and visualise the object in your mind's eye.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.