Improve your eyesight naturally: 4 ancient Yoga tricks that work wonders to enhance vision
Screen time ruining your eyes? Fight back with these 4 Yoga hacks!
Yoga can be beneficial for maintaining healthy eyesight by relieving eye strain, improving blood circulation to the eyes and reducing stress, which can contribute to vision problems. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, recommended some Yoga poses and practices that can help support vision -
1. Palming:
Sit comfortably with your eyes closed. Rub your palms together vigorously until they feel warm. Then, gently cup your palms over your closed eyes without applying pressure. Relax and breathe deeply for a few minutes, allowing the warmth from your palms to soothe your eyes.
2. Eye exercises:
Several simple eye exercises can help improve focus and strengthen eye muscles. One example is the "eye rotations" exercise, where you slowly rotate your eyes in a circular motion, first clockwise and then counterclockwise. Another exercise is "near and far focusing," where you alternate between focusing on a nearby object and a distant one to improve flexibility and focus.
3. Blinking:
Blinking is a natural way to lubricate the eyes and prevent dryness. However, many people tend to blink less frequently when staring at screens or concentrating intently. Take breaks throughout the day to consciously blink and relax your eye muscles.
4. Tratak:
Tratak is a yogic practice of gazing steadily at a single point, such as flame of a lamp, or a black dot on a wall. This practice helps improve concentration and focus while also soothing the eyes. Start by sitting in a comfortable position and gazing at the chosen object without blinking for as long as you can. When your eyes start to water or feel strained, close them and visualise the object in your mind's eye.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
