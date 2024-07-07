According to experts, Ayurveda's wisdom promotes holistic well-being and eye care is no exception where a well-balanced Ayurvedic diet acts as a foundation for healthy eyes. This is because in Ayurveda, maintaining optimal eye health is vital for overall well-being since pitta dosha governs the eyes. Ayurvedic diet and lifestyle tips for healthy eyes (Image by Freepik)

Ayurvedic Wisdom for Eye Health:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mandeep Singh Basu, Director at Dr. Basu Eye Hospital, shared, “Ayurvedic strategies for promoting eye health focus on dietary adjustments, lifestyle changes, and herbal remedies. Hydration, a cornerstone of wellness, underscores the importance of ample water intake and the consumption of hydrating foods such as fruits and herbal teas. A Pitta-soothing diet should incorporate cooling and nourishing foods like cucumbers, leafy greens, coconut water and sweet fruits like grapes and melons. Additionally, daily consumption of ghee, renowned for its lubricating properties, is common practice.”

He suggested, “To relax eye muscles and support rejuvenation, incorporating eye exercises and maintaining a consistent sleep schedule is crucial. Prioritising practices like eye hygiene and protection from environmental pollutants helps prevent infections and minimize the impact of external aggressors. Stress management techniques like yoga and meditation are recommended to promote relaxation and enhance overall well-being. To prevent the progression of eye conditions, seeking guidance from an eye expert is advisable. Ayurveda offers specialised therapies such as Netra Tarpana and Netra Basti for various eye ailments. These principles not only contribute to healthy eyesight but also promote overall health and longevity by averting illnesses and enhancing well-being.”

Dietary Tips and Herbal Remedies:

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Karthik Krishnan, Vice President at Arya Vaidya Pharmacy Limited in Coimbatore, revealed, “Simple ingredients like Ghee, Barley, Wheat, Shastika Shali (old rice), Saindhava Lavana (Rock salt), Draksha (dry grapes), and Dadima (pomegranate), provide essential nutrients to the entire body, with the added benefit of supporting eye health. For an extra boost, incorporating herbs like Shatavari (Asparagus officinalis) and Green Gram into your daily routine can further enhance your vision's clarity and vitality.”

He advised, “Traditional practices like Anjana (Collyrium) application and Nasya (Infiltration of Medicines through Nostrils) are recommended for maintaining eye hygiene. These practices also help balance Kapha dosha, which governs nourishment and lubrication in the body. Regularly washing the eyes with Triphala kashaya, a powerful herbal decoction, acts as a natural cleanser and strengthens the eyes, protecting them from various ailments. Interestingly, even foot care plays an important role in eye health. Padabhyanga, a therapeutic foot massage with oil, offers benefits that extend to the eyes. Finally, regulating your sleep patterns by avoiding daytime napping and night time wakefulness supports the body's natural rhythms, promoting overall well-being and fostering healthy vision.”