Facing insomnia after 60? Study says, hit the gym

A lot of older adults, after the age of 60, face insomnia, making it difficult to get quality sleep. However, contrary to popular belief, the hack to good sleep might be in strength training. According to a new study led by Pakwan Bahalayothin, Kittiphon Nagaviroj, and Thunyarat Anothaisintawee (Mahidol University), strength training might be the answer to the age-old problem faced by people after the age of 60. The study observed the significant role of strength training in helping older adults beat insomnia. (Shutterstock)

It is known that exercise, or physical activity of any kind, after a certain age can help in regularising the sleep routine. However, the study sheds more light on it and states which physical activity can help with sleep routine.

Findings of the study:

The study, published in Family Medicine and Community Health, was conducted by analysing data from 25 clinical trials involving over 2,100 participants aged 60 and older. The researchers observed how strength and aerobic training can help in sleep regularising, more than other forms of physical activities. The study also observed the significant role of strength training in helping older adults beat insomnia.

The researchers studied the role of five physical activities - Aerobic exercise (walking, cycling, swimming), strength training (weights, resistance bands), balance exercises (activities improving stability), flexibility exercises (stretching, yoga), and combination approaches (mixing different types).

Strength training, aerobic training and combination activities can help in regularising sleep.(Shutterstock)

The effects of these physical activities on sleep were studied using the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index. While strength training, aerobic training and combination approaches showed glowing results, strength training was hailed as the clear winner with most impact in managing insomnia.

Troubles of insomnia in old age:

Insomnia is one of the most reported concerns in old age, with at least 30% to 48% reporting sleep problems. However, insomnia can also lead to other health complications, such as depression, anxiety, heart disease, cognitive decline and increased risk of prostate cancer. While cognitive behavioral therapy is recommended for managing symptoms of insomnia, strength training can also help.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.