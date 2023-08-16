Factors that cause shoulder pain in women; how to manage it through nutrition

Shoulder pain or discomfort is a common ailment that affects many people, especially women. In recent years, shoulder health issues have become more common among women, with many reporting discomfort and restricted mobility in this vital joint. (Inspiration Silvie Mahdal, sketch Piyali Ghosh Kumar)

WHY IS SHOULDER HEALTH SO IMPORTANT?

The shoulder joint is a complex structure that allows for a wide range of motion, making it susceptible to wear and tear over time. Thus, shoulder health is crucial for daily activities and general well-being. Healthy shoulders enable a wide range of motion, allowing comfortable arm movement in daily activities and exercises. They are essential for maintaining stability and control during various activities, enhancing physical performance, and reducing strain on other areas. Strong shoulders help prevent common shoulder problems like rotator cuff injuries, impingement, dislocations, or strains. A weak and unstable shoulder is prone to injury.

All you need to know is that addressing shoulder pain in women requires awareness of contributing factors, adopting preventive measures, and incorporating healthy lifestyle habits.

KEY FACTORS DRIVING THE RISE OF SHOULDER PAIN IN WOMEN

⦁ Sedentary lifestyle: Shoulder pain is increasing as a result of today's sedentary lifestyle. Long hours of desk work combined with little or no exercise can weaken the shoulder muscles and cause bad posture. Inadequate movement and a lack of strength training can put a strain on the shoulder joint and create imbalances, resulting in pain and discomfort.

⦁ Poor posture: Poor posture and inadequate ergonomic support in many contexts lead to shoulder pain in women. Proper alignment, good ergonomics, and modifications to workstations and activities are critical for reducing strain and stiffness. Poor shoulder health can lead to rounded shoulders, hunched forward posture, and neck pain.

⦁ Increasing workload and stress: Women now confront much higher expectations and pressures as they have to manage both their personal and professional lives. Women often find themselves juggling multiple responsibilities, which can lead to increased stress levels. The shoulders and neck are frequent locations for physical signs of stress. In the shoulder region, tight muscles and increased muscle tension can cause pain and discomfort. Shoulder pain brought on by stress can be reduced by using relaxation techniques, exercise, and self-care routines.

⦁ Repetitive motion and overuse: Repetitive motion and excessive shoulder use in activities like typing, painting, or playing sports can put undue strain on the joint, resulting in discomfort and inflammation. Regular pauses, stretching routines, and using the right form and technique can all help prevent overuse injuries and lower the likelihood of shoulder pain.

⦁ Hormonal changes: Shoulder pain can result from hormonal changes experienced by women, particularly during pregnancy and menopause. Hormonal fluctuations can influence joint laxity, increasing the risk of pain and damage. During these times, shoulder pain can be managed by leading a healthy lifestyle, exercising frequently, and getting the right medical advice.

⦁ Age-related factors: Women are more likely to experience shoulder pain due to age-related variables, which often result in rotator cuff injuries and shoulder osteoarthritis. Regular exercise, healthy weight, and joint-friendly activities can slow the progression of age-related shoulder issues.

WHAT TO AVOID?

To maintain good shoulder health, women should avoid carrying heavy bags, poor posture, repetitive movements, ignoring pain, engaging in exercises with improper form, and prolonged sitting or typing without taking breaks. It's better to be mindful while doing shoulder-strengthening exercises and seek professional advice if experiencing issues or pain.

MANAGING SHOULDER HEALTH THROUGH NUTRITION

Managing shoulder health through nutrition is an effective and natural approach for women. Proper nutrition supports bone, muscle, and joint health. The strength and flexibility of the shoulder joint can be improved by following some dietary guidelines.

Calcium and vitamin D: Calcium and vitamin D are crucial for maintaining strong bones, especially in the shoulder joints. Adults, especially women, should consume dairy products like milk, yogurt, and cheese, as well as leafy green vegetables.

Omega-3 fatty acids: Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish like salmon, tuna, and sardines, are anti-inflammatory and help manage shoulder discomfort. Plant-based sources like flax seeds, chia seeds, and walnuts are also beneficial. Fish oil and vegetarian supplements are also good options.

Protein: It's essential to consume enough protein to maintain muscle growth and repair. Stability and injury prevention require strong shoulder muscles. Lean sources of protein, such as yogurt, chicken, fish, beans, and lentils, supply the amino acids needed for muscle growth and repair.

Antioxidants: Antioxidants help fight inflammation and oxidative stress, which may boost the health of your shoulders. Berries, citrus fruits, spinach, kale, bell peppers, and other fruits and vegetables are great providers of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.

Hydration: Drinking enough water is crucial for joint health, lubricating shoulder joints, facilitating movement, and reducing wear and tear risk. Women should avoid excessive coffee or sugary drinks and stay hydrated.

Regular exercise, stretching, and avoiding strain on shoulder muscles can promote overall well-being and maintain an active lifestyle. If your bones and joints are strong, you can prevent frequent injuries. Do seek medical help when necessary and prioritize self-care, posture, exercise, and stress management for optimal shoulder health.