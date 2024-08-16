Fasting-mimicking diet's potential in cancer treatment: Study explains

Doctors and researchers all over the world are constantly working on finding ways to combat cancer. They are constantly on their toes and researching ways to address the life-threatening disease. In a recent study, fasting-mimicking diet has shown immense potential in complementing the effects of cancer treatment. Fasting-mimicking diet, also known as FMD, is a dietary pattern that mimics the effects of fasting on the body, all the while allowing a calculated food intake. FMD uses the technique of restricting the consumption of such nutrients to create an environment that cannot benefit the growth of cancer cells. (istockphoto)

The study was conducted by the scientists at the University of Milan – it showed promising results. The study is based on the idea of temporarily restricting the intake of certain nutrients and calories and ensuring that the cancer cells become more vulnerable to the treatment procedure. However, this procedure also involves protecting the healthy cells.

However, this procedure of fasting as a way of combatting cancer is not new. For decades, scientists have been studying the ways by which cancer cells rely on certain nutrients for growth and development. Glucose is one of them. Hence, FMD uses the technique of restricting the consumption of such nutrients to create an environment that cannot benefit the growth of cancer cells.

How FMD works?

It has been observed that fasting-mimicking diet can show potential in enhancing the effects of cancer treatments such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy and targeted drugs. Firstly, it restricts the intake of certain nutrients that provide more power to cancer cell growth. Secondly, it makes the cancer cells more vulnerable to effects of chemotherapy. Thirdly, it helps in boosting the immune system’s response against cancer – enhancing the effects of immunotherapy.

How can fasting-mimicking diet be implemented?

Fasting-mimicking diet can be applied to a wide range of cancer types. It helps in boosting the body’s natural response and cutting down the intake of nutrients to create an environment that’s hostile for cancer cell growth – thereby enhancing the impact of treatment.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.