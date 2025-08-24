Fatty liver nutritionist reveals 6 things 'doctors don't tell you after gallbladder diagnosis': 'Surgery doesn’t fix…'

Gallbladder disease can manifest in various forms, including gallstones. Olivia Haas, a ‘gallbladder and fatty liver nutritionist’, took to Instagram on August 14 to share a post on what you should know to 'save your gallbladder'. She shared a list of six things and wrote: “What most doctors don't tell you after gallbladder diagnosis.” Also read | Gallbladder and fatty liver nutritionist shares 5 foods to 'save your gallbladder', reduce pain and dissolve gallstones If you suspect you have gallbladder disease, it's essential to consult with a healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and treatment. (Freepik)

She added, “If you want to keep your gallbladder (or optimise health after removal), you have to go beyond 'cutting fat' and start supporting your bile flow, gallbladder and liver health.”

Ahead are 6 things Olivia shared that 'most doctors don't tell you':

'Women are more prone to gallbladder issues'

1. She said, “A low-fat diet won’t save your gallbladder — it can actually weaken bile flow, leading to more sludge and stones. The quality of fats you eat matters and quantity certainly. Low fat diet is best used temporary when you have an attack or your gallbladder is sensitive, overtime moderate consumption of fats is best.”

2. “Gallstones and sludge are usually a liver problem first — if your liver can’t move bile well or is overloaded with toxins, your gallbladder will suffer. Surgery removes the gallbladder but not the root cause,” Olivia said.

3. “Women are more prone to gallbladder issues because of hormones — especially estrogen dominance and thyroid issues during pregnancy, perimenopause, or when on birth control,” she added.

Surgery doesn’t fix bloating, diarrhea, or fatty liver'

4. Olivia added, “Gallbladder function can fluctuate — it’s not 'working' or 'dead', it can be sluggish and then improve with the right diet, supplements, and lifestyle changes.”

5. She said, “Surgery doesn’t fix bloating, diarrhea, or fatty liver — in fact, without a gallbladder, bile drips constantly into your intestines, which can make these symptoms worse. Oftentimes, it's not just a gallbladder problem too when there are multiple GI issues.”

6. “If your gallbladder isn’t working well, there’s almost always a bigger picture — gut issues, nutrient deficiencies, thyroid problems, and blood sugar imbalance are often involved. Surgery doesn’t address any of these,” Olivia concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.