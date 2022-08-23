Feel hungry all the time? 5 foods that will keep you full

It's natural to feel hunger pangs and they are in fact an indicator that our body needs nutrients. According to Ayurveda, one should eat only when they feel hungry and not before that for maximum health benefits. Normally, people who eat their food at a specific time feel hungry around mealtime. But hunger pangs can be misleading too and one may experience them even after eating. This can happen due to hormonal imbalance, dehydration or lack of sleep. Eating unhealthy and sugar-laden food can also lead to unnatural hunger. (Also read: Wonderful health benefits of eating moong beans every day)

There are certain nutrients that make you feel fuller than others. Protein, fibre, complex carbs, healthy fats help you provide feeling of satiety and prevent untimely hunger pangs that could lead to excessive calorie consumption resulting in unwanted weight gain. To avoid chronic health issues like diabetes, heart disease and blood pressure, it's important to eat right and consume the nutrients.

"Hunger pangs caused by certain hunger hormones in our body occur for a variety of reasons. And to fight them you need to find the right fix that stabilises energy in our system," writes Nutritionist Lovneet Batra in her recent Instagram post.

Batra also suggested few foods that can help you feel full:

1. ALMONDS

Almonds are a rich source of antioxidants, vitamin E, and magnesium, healthy fats, protein and fiber. Both protein and fibre are known to increase feelings of fullness. Also, study found that consuming almonds reduced hunger and improved dietary vitamin E and monounsaturated fat

2. COCONUT

Coconut is a great snack that curbs those hunger pangs. The medium chain triglycerides (MCTs include capric, caprylic, caproic, and lauric acid) present in coconut are known to burn body fat faster and reduce appetite leading to a spontaneous decrease in calorie intake. Additionally, the high fibre content of coconut meat can boost fullness, which may help prevent overeating.

3. CHANA SPROUTS

Chana sprouts are rich in protein and fibre that gives you a feeling of being full and since protein takes longer to digest, it lowers hunger hormone levels, and potentially helps you eat less at your next meal. They are also rich in B-vitamins.

4. BUTTERMILK

Buttermilk a probiotic drink, high in whey protein and a great hydrator is excellent for your appetite. Studies also suggest that the high calcium and protein contents of buttermilk influence appetite and energy intake.

5. VEGETABLE JUICE WITH FLAXSEEDS

Vegetable juice is an easy way to get those antioxidants and fibre in your diet. It helps to keep you full and is good for gut health. Add a dose of healthy fats with a tbsp of roasted flaxseeds added.

